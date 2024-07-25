Sprint Invaders Take on All Comers Tuesday in Bloomfield!

by Bill Wright

July 25, 2024 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders return to the Bloomfield Speedway on the Davis County Fairgrounds in Bloomfield, Iowa, and will be vying for a top prize of $4,000! The event will be this Tuesday, July 30, and will be held two nights before the 360 Nationals commence in Knoxville, making it a bit of a mystery who will be shooting for the higher payday.

The series will be making its tenth appearance at the 3/8-mile oval, but its first in two years. Paul Nienhiser was the winner of that event. Kaley Gharst leads in wins at Bloomfield with the Sprint Invaders, having collected three. Jon Agan is a two-time winner, and Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman and Chris Martin have also won there.

Nienhiser leads the series in feature wins (5) and in the current point standings heading into Independence. Defending series’ champion Ryan Bunton is second, ahead of Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and Tyler Lee. McCain Richards, Chase Richards, Tanner Gebhardt, Tasker Phillips and Cam Martin round out the current top ten in the standings.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, with racing to follow. Grandstand tickets are $18 for adults, and 12 and under are $10!

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Canceled)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Rain)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1963 (5)

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1872

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1842

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1763

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1733

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1553

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1522

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1407

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1201 (1)

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1198

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1128

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962

Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 899

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 849

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 781

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 669

Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 659

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products

Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products