Sprint Invaders Take on All Comers Tuesday in Bloomfield!

by Bill Wright
July 25, 2024 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders return to the Bloomfield Speedway on the Davis County Fairgrounds in Bloomfield, Iowa, and will be vying for a top prize of $4,000! The event will be this Tuesday, July 30, and will be held two nights before the 360 Nationals commence in Knoxville, making it a bit of a mystery who will be shooting for the higher payday.
The series will be making its tenth appearance at the 3/8-mile oval, but its first in two years. Paul Nienhiser was the winner of that event. Kaley Gharst leads in wins at Bloomfield with the Sprint Invaders, having collected three. Jon Agan is a two-time winner, and Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman and Chris Martin have also won there.
Nienhiser leads the series in feature wins (5) and in the current point standings heading into Independence. Defending series’ champion Ryan Bunton is second, ahead of Cody Wehrle, Colton Fisher and Tyler Lee. McCain Richards, Chase Richards, Tanner Gebhardt, Tasker Phillips and Cam Martin round out the current top ten in the standings.
Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, with racing to follow. Grandstand tickets are $18 for adults, and 12 and under are $10!
Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.
2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule
Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA)
Sunday, June 2 – Stuart International Speedway (Canceled)*
Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)
Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)
Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN)
Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)
Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Rain)
Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)
Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)
Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)
Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)
Friday, September 27 – TBD
Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”
*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series
2024 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)
Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1963 (5)
Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1872
Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1842
Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1763
Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1733
McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1553
Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1522
Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1407
Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1201 (1)
Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1198
Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1128
Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 962
Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA, 899
Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 849
Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 833
Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797
Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 793
Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 781
Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 669
Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 659
Series Sponsors
Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar
A Main Sponsor – Shottenkirk Automotive
Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset
Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Ameriprise: Josh Denning & Associates, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors
B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributing
$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental
$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan
Hard Charger Contingency – KSE Racing Products
Season Champion and Rookie of the Year – K-1 Race Gear
Contingency Sponsors
Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products