Timms Captures Border Battle at Huset’s Speedway During Hall of Fame Night

BRANDON, S.D. (July 13, 2025) – Ryan Timms, Brandon Bosma and Trevor Tesch visited Sea Foam Victory Lane on Sunday during Hall of Fame Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Timms earned his third Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars triumph of the season at the track during the Border Battle presented by T&K Transport. It was his second Border Battle win of the three-race weekend with another victory on Friday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn.

“At the beginning I thought I was going to have a few more options to get runs,” he said. “I didn’t think it was going to be so fast around the top. I just filed in. Once we got to lapped traffic a couple of those guys got to battling and screwed up. I just picked them off in traffic. Man, this race car is so fast.”

Jack Dover led the first dozen laps before Jy Corbet capitalized in thick traffic to take the top spot on Lap 13. Timms, who started seventh, followed to second and used a slide job in turns three and four on Lap 18 to power into the lead. He then held on during a pair of green-white-checkered restarts to win by 1.247 seconds.

Corbet’s runner-up result was his career-best outing at Huset’s Speedway.

“Jack was pretty good,” he said. “I knew I had to get him in the lapped cars. I just found a good diamond line coming off turn two. I didn’t get to the lapped cars and past them how I should (to win). The cushion was really great. I recon that was the best track we’ve had.”

Points leader Kaleb Johnson advanced a trio of positions for his third consecutive third-place showing of the Border Battle weekend.

“I feel like we were contending with Jy there and we had a great race,” he said. “Ryan was the masterclass of the field. It was fun racing with Jy. It’s fun when you can race hard, but you’re still racing clean.”

Dover ended fourth and Landon Crawley rounded out the top five.

Johnson was the quickest overall in qualifying with Scott Broty, Corbet and Christopher Thram also quickest in their groups. Crawley, Blaine Stegenga, Dover and Tyler Drueke were the heat race winners. Lee Goos Jr. won the B Main.

Bosma led the distance to become the seventh different Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series winner in as many races at the track this season.

“I’m really, really proud of this team and I’ve got to thank all of my guys,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome. I’m so fortunate I get to sit behind the wheel of this car.”

A caution came out for second-running Dan Griep on Lap 12 with a red flag occurring on the restart. The remainder of the race was caution-free with Bosma holding off Owen Carlson by 0.289 seconds.

Brady Donnohue earned a third-place result after starting 12 th with Corbin Erickson placing fourth and Ryan Bickett fifth.

Griep, Andrew Sullivan, John Lambertz and Bosma recorded heat race victories with Jared Jansen claiming the B Main.

Tesch led the first two laps and the final seven circuits to claim the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event for his first triumph at the track. Tesch is also the sixth different winner in seven points races at the track this season.

“I just had to hit my marks and I was just hoping for the best,” he said. “It means a lot. We’ve been trying pretty hard.”

Craig Hanisch got underneath Tesch to drive into the top spot on Lap 3, but Tesch returned the favor on Lap 12. He maintained the lead for the remainder of the 18-lap feature to win by 0.888 seconds.

Hanisch finished second with Kinzer Glanzer third. Mike Chaney placed fourth and Brandon Ferguson was fifth.

The heat races were won by Hanisch, Ron Howe and Tesch.

HALL OF FAME NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (July 13, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (7); 2. 25-Jy Corbet (4); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 4. 53-Jack Dover (1); 5. 45X-Landon Crawley (8); 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson (12); 7. 95-Tyler Drueke (2); 8. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 9. 13-Mark Dobmeier (13); 10. 09-Matt Juhl (10); 11. 44-Chris Martin (19); 12. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 13. 64-Andy Pake (14); 14. 4-Cruz Dickerson (16); 15. 17-Lee Goos Jr (21); 16. 10X-Trevor Serbus (15); 17. 8J-Jacob Hughes (24); 18. 80P-Jacob Peterson (18); 19. 33-Scott Broty (11); 20. 31-Koby Werkmeister (22); 21. 16-Riley Goodno (25); 22. 9-Dominic Dobesh (20); 23. 81-Brant O’Banion (17); 24. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek (9); 25. (DNF) 27-Weston Olson (23).

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (2); 2. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 3. 27-Weston Olson (7); 4. 8J-Jacob Hughes (5); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6); 6. 2-Alex Pettas (1); 7. 77-Dalton Domagala (8); 8. (DNF) 16-Riley Goodno (3); 9. (DNS) 8-Micah Slendy.

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley (2); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (3); 3. 4-Cruz Dickerson (1); 4. 33-Scott Broty (4); 5. 9-Dominic Dobesh (6); 6. 16-Riley Goodno (7); 7. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 8. (DNS) 8-Micah Slendy.

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 3. 25-Jy Corbet (4); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 5. 44-Chris Martin (5); 6. 8J-Jacob Hughes (7); 7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (6).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover (1); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (2); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (3); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson (5); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 7. 27-Weston Olson (6).

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 95-Tyler Drueke (1); 2. 10X-Trevor Serbus (5); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 4. 64-Andy Pake (3); 5. 81-Brant O’Banion (2); 6. 2-Alex Pettas (6); 7. 77-Dalton Domagala (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 33-Scott Broty, 00:11.166 (3); 2. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.192 (1); 3. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.313 (8); 4. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:11.343 (2); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.363 (4); 6. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.447 (6); 7. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.486 (5); 8. (DNS) 8-Micah Slendy.

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:11.233 (5); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.257 (6); 3. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.368 (4); 4. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.415 (2); 5. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.464 (1); 6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.510 (3); 7. 8J-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.821 (7).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.141 (4); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.204 (6); 3. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.236 (7); 4. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.248 (3); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.316 (2); 6. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.593 (1); 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.669 (5).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.285 (5); 2. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.399 (6); 3. 81-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.519 (3); 4. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.660 (4); 5. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.673 (1); 6. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:12.092 (2); 7. 77-Dalton Domagala, 00:12.159 (7).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (3); 2. O7-Owen Carlson (5); 3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (12); 4. 18-Corbin Erickson (4); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (2); 6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (15); 7. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 8. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (9); 9. 14-Nick Barger (19); 10. X-Dylan Waxdahl (18); 11. 91-Andrew Sullivan (11); 12. 98-Nate Barger (7); 13. 11D-Dominic White (16); 14. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (13); 15. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (10); 16. 81-Jared Jansen (17); 17. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (20); 18. 55R-Ryan Serrao (8); 19. (DNF) 3D-Dan Griep (1); 20. (DNF) 23V-Michalob Voeltz (14).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (6); 3. 14-Nick Barger (4); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (3); 5. 48-Cole Olson (1); 6. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (7); 7. 72-Tye Wilke (5); 8. 45-Monty Ferriera (8); 9. 28M-Madison Miller (11); 10. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 11. 25-Garrett Tatnell (12); 12. 62J-Jay Masur (10); 13. (DNS) 9A-Hunter Hanson.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 3D-Dan Griep (1); 2. 18-Corbin Erickson (2); 3. 55R-Ryan Serrao (3); 4. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (6); 5. 48-Cole Olson (4); 6. 72-Tye Wilke (7); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 8. 25-Garrett Tatnell (8).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 91-Andrew Sullivan (4); 2. O7-Owen Carlson (2); 3. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (5); 4. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (6); 6. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (1).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 12L-John Lambertz (2); 2. 17B-Ryan Bickett (1); 3. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 5. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 6. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (7); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (5).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 – Maxim Chassis (8 Laps): 1. 23-Brandon Bosma (1); 2. 98-Nate Barger (2); 3. 65X-Sawyer Grogan (3); 4. 11D-Dominic White (5); 5. 14-Nick Barger (6); 6. 45-Monty Ferriera (7); 7. 28M-Madison Miller (4).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 21T-Trevor Tesch (1); 2. 45-Craig Hanisch (2); 3. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (3); 4. 12-Mike Chaney (9); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (6); 6. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (11); 7. 64-Cory Yeigh (13); 8. 99-Ryan DeBoer (16); 9. 81-Keegan Nordquist (14); 10. 21-Ron Howe (4); 11. 3-Matt Steuerwald (15); 12. 40-Tim Dann (20); 13. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 14. 1X-Aaron Foote (10); 15. 3M-Brett Martin (23); 16. 2-Chris Ellingson (12); 17. 66-Jeff Wittrock (17); 18. 83-Nick Janssen (18); 19. 44-Kipp DeGroot (22); 20. 53-Paul Lebahn (19); 21. (DNF) 71-Shaun Taylor (5); 22. (DNF) 33-Garet Deboer (8); 23. (DNS) 9-Kyle DeBoer.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Craig Hanisch (2); 2. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (3); 3. 1X-Aaron Foote (6); 4. 33-Garet Deboer (5); 5. 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 6. 99-Ryan DeBoer (4); 7. 53-Paul Lebahn (1); 8. 44-Kipp DeGroot (8).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Ron Howe (3); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 3. 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 4. 2-Chris Ellingson (7); 5. 81-Keegan Nordquist (8); 6. 66-Jeff Wittrock (1); 7. 40-Tim Dann (6); 8. 3M-Brett Martin (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Trevor Tesch (1); 2. 71-Shaun Taylor (3); 3. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 4. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7); 6. 83-Nick Janssen (2); 7. (DNF) 9-Kyle DeBoer (5).