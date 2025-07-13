Alex Pokorski at Plymouth

After a two-car incident aborted the initial start, polesitter Alex Pokorski claimed the lead on the opening lap of the 25-lap PDTR 360 Sprint Car main event with outside front row starter Billy Kreutz of Kiel holding down second.

On lap 4, Kreutz rode the high line to surge into the lead. After catching slower traffic on lap 8, Kreutz continued to hold down a full straightaway cushion over Pokorski at the halfway mark of the event.

Over the next six laps, Pokorski cut the gap down significantly as Kreutz dealt with heavy lapped traffic. Pokorski attempted to nose past Kreutz on lap 19, but Kreutz held strong to the top spot.

Three laps later, Pokorski ripped off a slide job in turn four to briefly take the lead. However, it turned out to be brief as Kreutz battled back to reclaim the top spot with a slide job of his own in turn on lap 23.

On the final circuit, Pokorski unleashed the winning slide job in turn two to seize the top spot en route to his first career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and second career Midwest Sprint Car Association main event win.

Kreutz, who tallied back-to-back Eastern Wisconsin Stock Car Winged Super Modified championships at Plymouth in 1998 and 1999, wound up second, two-time and defending PDTR 360 Sprint Car champ Ben Schmidt of Plymouth placed third from the fifth starting spot, ninth starter Brandon Berth took fourth and Tyler Davis of Franklin completed the top five after starting seventh.

“It was great to race with Billy Kreutz over the last few laps,” Pokorski said. “On the last lap, I just sent it in there and wound up with the lead. I definitely had to work for that one.”

PDTR returns to action on Saturday, July 19, with the sixth round of the 2025 Super Six Late Model Series, 360 Sprint Cars, Grand Nationals, B Mods and the High School Racing Association.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying slated for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds is located at 229 Fairview Drive in Plymouth, Wis.

AKRIGHT AUTO PLYMOUTH DIRT TRACK RACING 360 SPRINT CARS

A Main (25 Laps): 1. 4-Alex Pokorski [1]; 2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz [3]; 3. 1-Ben Schmidt [5]; 4. 22B-Brandon Berth [9]; 5. 68T-Tyler Davis [7]; 6. 7L-Ellie Hensley [4]; 7. 14J-Joseph Hintz [6]; 8. 69S-TJ Smith [10]; 9. 6K-Kurt Davis [13]; 10. GR8-Will Gerrits [14]; 11. 63K-Kevin Karnitz [15]; 12. 24X-Eric Wilke [11]; 13. 51-Chris Larson [8]; 14. 69-Bill Taylor [16]; 15. 11-Tony Wondra [19]; 16. 44-Hayden Johnson [18]; 17. 7-Lance Fassbender [17]; 18. 57-Tristan Furseth [22]; 19. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach [12]; 20. 46-Steven Ruh [20]; 21. 30-Doug Wondra [21]; 22. 3-Justin Erickson [2]; 23. (DNS) 55P-Brady Portschy

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Joseph Hintz[2]; 2. 68T-Tyler Davis[1]; 3. 4-Alex Pokorski[4]; 4. 51-Chris Larson[6]; 5. 69-Bill Taylor[3]; 6. 7-Lance Fassbender[5]; 7. 44-Hayden Johnson[7]; 8. 57-Tristan Furseth[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Ben Schmidt[1]; 2. 3-Justin Erickson[2]; 3. 22B-Brandon Berth[3]; 4. 69S-TJ Smith[5]; 5. 6K-Kurt Davis[7]; 6. 11-Tony Wondra[4]; 7. 46-Steven Ruh[6]; 8. (DNS) 55P-Brady Portschy

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7L-Ellie Hensley[1]; 2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[3]; 3. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[2]; 4. 24X-Eric Wilke[5]; 5. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[4]; 6. GR8-Will Gerrits[7]; 7. 30-Doug Wondra[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 4-Alex Pokorski, 12.853[1]; 2. 69-Bill Taylor, 12.950[5]; 3. 14J-Joseph Hintz, 12.998[8]; 4. 68T-Tyler Davis, 13.034[3]; 5. 7-Lance Fassbender, 13.129[2]; 6. 51-Chris Larson, 13.143[7]; 7. 44-Hayden Johnson, 13.228[4]; 8. 57-Tristan Furseth[6]

Qualifying 2: 1. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.947[6]; 2. 3-Justin Erickson, 13.050[7]; 3. 1-Ben Schmidt, 13.058[1]; 4. 55P-Brady Portschy, 13.086[5]; 5. 11-Tony Wondra, 13.092[4]; 6. 69S-TJ Smith, 13.180[3]; 7. 46-Steven Ruh, 13.190[2]; 8. 6K-Kurt Davis, 13.334[8]

Qualifying 3: 1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.943[2]; 2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.944[4]; 3. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 13.141[6]; 4. 7L-Ellie Hensley, 13.288[7]; 5. 24X-Eric Wilke, 13.290[5]; 6. 30-Doug Wondra, 13.609[1]; 7. GR8-Will Gerrits[3]