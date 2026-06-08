MARTIN, BEAGLE, AND ELSIGER TAKE CONTRACTORS NIGHT WINS AT OHSWEKEN

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 5, 2026) – Slack Lumber and Bucks By Tetra presented Contractors Night on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Liam Martin, Ryan Beagle, and Jeff Elsiger took A-Main victories, while another A-Main was halted before halfway due to rain.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints

Nick Sheridan started on pole with Eric Gledhill next to him for the for the 25 lap 360 Sprints A-Main. Gledhill brought out the red flag before the first lap was completed as he flipped off of turn one. Dylan Westbrook capitalized on the restart and took the lead. Westbrook battled with Sheridan for the lead until a caution flag flew on lap eleven due to Darren Dryden coming to a stop in turn two. The clouds opened up during the yellow flag on lap 11, drenching the track and bringing the night to an end. More information about the remainder of this race will be released soon.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Liam Martin and Steve Murdock brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Martin and Jesse Costa swapped the lead multiple times in the opening laps. Martin finally got ahead of Costa and began to work through traffic on lap seven.

Two late cautions flags occurred with just five laps left to go, bunching the field back together for a sprint to the finish. Martin held off the field and took the victory, ending Costa’s winning streak. Rounding out the top five were Mack DeMan in second, Costa third, Steve Murdock fourth, and Brett Stratford fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Dylan Peckham and Kyle Andress to begin the 20 Lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Peckham led the first eight laps until Dave Bailey set up a pass for the lead. Brando Greene-Styres suffered a spin, bringing out the caution flag with twelve laps left to go.

A succession of caution flags slowed the pace, and eventually only five laps remained. Ryan Beagle navigated himself to the second position by the time the final caution flag appeared, with only his main rival Bailey ahead. Beagle made the winning pass with three laps left, while Bailey had to settle for second. Zack Bleich took the final podium spot, while Gofast Teeple and Trevor DeBoer rounded out the top five.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Tim DeBoer started on pole alongside Doug Erskine to take the green flag for the 15 Lap Mini Stock A-Main. DeBoer shot out of a cannon, putting on a sizable gap over the field. The rest of the pack were racing very hard, especially in the midfield. Ryan Farrington made a charge and briefly flirted with the lead on lap thirteen until DeBoer grabbed it right back.

Farrington went full send on the final turn for the lead, but the move resulted in a wreck which took both Farrington and DeBoer out of contention. Jeff Elsiger was in position to capitalize, and took the race win. Rounding out the top five were Cole Craig in second, Nick Erskine third, Alex Riley fourth, and Ken Hair fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Plazek Auto Recyclers and Braemar Buildings present the Southern Ontario Sprints series plus Vintage Cars on Friday, June 12, 2026. The Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will be also in competition, including the Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

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Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 5, 2026

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 112

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Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints (22 Entries)

A-Main 25 laps

*Halted by rain on lap 11*

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[4]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[2]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[3]; 5. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 6. 94-Todd Hoddick[5]; 7. 0-Glenn Styres[8]; 8. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 88H-Josh Hansen[1]; 2. 45-Nick Sheridan[4]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 4. 21-Kyle Phillips[5]; 5. 90-Travis Cunningham[3]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[6]; 7. 46-Kevin Pauls[7]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]; 2. 39-Cory Turner[1]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans[4]; 4. 84-Mike Lichty[2]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]; 6. 81-Derek Jonathan[6]; 7. (DNS) 21J-John Burbridge Jr

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Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (36 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 2. 4-Mack DeMan[5]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[3]; 4. 2M-Steve Murdock[2]; 5. BS39-Brett Stratford[13]; 6. 28T-Cameron Thomson[17]; 7. 3S-Austin Roes[11]; 8. 78-Darren McLennan[7]; 9. 94-Ryan Fraser[8]; 10. 2S-Al Sleight[10]; 11. 16X-Keegan Baker[9]; 12. 5-Tom Pellizzari[4]; 13. 53-Logan Shwedyk[22]; 14. 51-Trevor Young[15]; 15. 20-Johnny Miller[18]; 16. 27H-Niko Hansen[14]; 17. 45-Curtis Gartly[20]; 18. 57C-Cooper Fritz[24]; 19. 14-Larry Gledhill[16]; 20. 2-Travis Hofstetter[21]; 21. 24A-AJ Lewis[12]; 22. 55-Cory Whittam[19]; 23. 24K-Kiana Teal[25]; 24. 89L-Logan Ferguson[23]; 25. 88R-Riley Mercer[26]; 26. (DNF) 44-Connor Ross[27]; 27. (DNF) 01K-Mikey Kruchka[6]; 28. (DNF) 48-Lance Erskine[28]

Hard Charger – Cameron Thomson +11

B-Main [Started] 12 laps

1. 55-Cory Whittam[2]; 2. 53-Logan Shwedyk[3]; 3. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]; 4. 57C-Cooper Fritz[7]; 5. 89L-Logan Ferguson[5]; 6. 88R-Riley Mercer[6]; 7. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 8. 44-Connor Ross[9]; 9. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[10]; 10. 36-Jeremy May[1]; 11. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[12]; 12. 69K-Ken Hamilton[13]; 13. (DNS) 24R-Rodney Rutherford; 14. (DNS) 50LS-Adrian Stahle; 15. (DNS) 85C-Cam MacKinnon; 16. (DNS) 22X-Brandon Sobeski

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 94-Ryan Fraser[1]; 2. 52-Jesse Costa[4]; 3. 24A-AJ Lewis[2]; 4. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 5. 28T-Cameron Thomson[5]; 6. 36-Jeremy May[8]; 7. 89L-Logan Ferguson[7]; 8. 44-Connor Ross[3]; 9. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-Tom Pellizzari[1]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[2]; 3. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 5. 20-Johnny Miller[5]; 6. 55-Cory Whittam[7]; 7. 88R-Riley Mercer[6]; 8. (DNF) 22X-Brandon Sobeski[9]; 9. (DNF) 69K-Ken Hamilton[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[1]; 2. 2S-Al Sleight[2]; 3. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 4. 14-Larry Gledhill[3]; 5. 48-Lance Erskine[5]; 6. 53-Logan Shwedyk[7]; 7. 57C-Cooper Fritz[6]; 8. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[8]; 9. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[9]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 4-Mack DeMan[1]; 2. 3S-Austin Roes[3]; 3. 27H-Niko Hansen[2]; 4. 78-Darren McLennan[4]; 5. 45-Curtis Gartly[5]; 6. 2-Travis Hofstetter[7]; 7. 24K-Kiana Teal[6]; 8. (DNF) 24R-Rodney Rutherford[8]; 9. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[9]

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Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (21 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[17]; 2. 49-Dave Bailey[18]; 3. 108-Zack Bleich[8]; 4. 11-Gofast Teeple[7]; 5. 23-Trevor DeBoer[13]; 6. 55-Mike Thorne[11]; 7. 427-Tim Phalen[9]; 8. 26-Keith Dale[3]; 9. 51D-Dylan Peckham[1]; 10. 13-Kacey Huffman[12]; 11. 81B-Brando Greene Styres[10]; 12. 81C-Nick Cameron[14]; 13. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[6]; 14. 77-Carson Thompson[21]; 15. 8-Jason Lungaro[19]; 16. 93F-Calvin Fox[20]; 17. 97-Ron Loggie[16]; 18. (DNF) 44B-Bella General[4]; 19. (DNF) 03-George Grosul[15]; 20. (DNF) 93K-Mike Klazinga[5]; 21. (DNF) 43-Kyle Andress[2]

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +16

Qualifier 1 [Started] 10 laps

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle, 19.493[9]; 2. 23-Trevor DeBoer, 19.758[7]; 3. 93K-Mike Klazinga, 19.804[3]; 4. 03-George Grosul, 19.894[8]; 5. 11-Gofast Teeple, 19.913[4]; 6. 26-Keith Dale, 19.936[2]; 7. 55-Mike Thorne, 20.029[6]; 8. 427-Tim Phalen, 20.037[5]; 9. 51D-Dylan Peckham, 20.039[1]; 10. 8-Jason Lungaro, 20.609[10]; 11. 77-Carson Thompson, 21.149[11]

Qualifier 2 [Started] 10 laps

1. 49-Dave Bailey, 19.519[9]; 2. 97-Ron Loggie, 19.525[8]; 3. 108-Zack Bleich, 19.847[4]; 4. 93F-Calvin Fox, 20.051[10]; 5. 13-Kacey Huffman, 20.075[6]; 6. 43C-Clinton Nicholls, 20.259[3]; 7. 81C-Nick Cameron, 20.680[7]; 8. 81B-Brando Greene Styres, 20.980[5]; 9. 43-Kyle Andress, 20.990[1]; 10. 44B-Bella General, 21.039[2]

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Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (33 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps

1. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[8]; 2. 55-Craig Cole[14]; 3. 64-Nick Erskine[16]; 4. 17-Alex Riley[18]; 5. 5K-Ken Hair[15]; 6. 01-Tristan DaSilva[11]; 7. 215-Jeremy Cooper[10]; 8. 4A-Mason Anderson[24]; 9. 00-Steven Boverhof[4]; 10. 23-Dusty DeBoer[13]; 11. 26-Mark Klotz[19]; 12. 1-Jason Tolton[9]; 13. 17K-Spencer Riddell[7]; 14. 14L-John Lubeck[26]; 15. 19-Hana Rothwell[17]; 16. 44-Doug Erskine[2]; 17. 66-Jon Janssens[12]; 18. 4C-Leroy Buscomb[20]; 19. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[3]; 20. 24R-Chase Mitchell[21]; 21. 54-Christopher French[5]; 22. 34-Randy Alway[27]; 23. 32L-Grayden Lyons[23]; 24. 9-Tim DeBoer[1]; 25. 99R-Ryan Farrington[6]; 26. 265-Mike Evers[28]; 27. 25-Joe Stevenson[22]; 28. 9C-Connor Chambers[25]

Hard Charger – Mason Anderson +16

Last Chance Qualifier [Started] 8 Laps

1. 26-Mark Klotz[6]; 2. 25-Joe Stevenson[2]; 3. 24R-Chase Mitchell[1]; 4. 4A-Mason Anderson[13]; 5. 32L-Grayden Lyons[4]; 6. 14L-John Lubeck[3]; 7. 9C-Connor Chambers[7]; 8. 34-Randy Alway[5]; 9. 79-Steve Miller[8]; 10. 11-Mike Giberson[9]; 11. 81D-Crystal Soules[11]; 12. 46-Wayde Thorne[12]; 13. (DNF) 4-Mark Thorne[10]

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Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

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