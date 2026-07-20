T.J.’s Notebook: Wrapping Up the 43rd Kings Royal

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(July 20, 2026) – The 43rd Kings Royal is in the record book and “King Anthony the 43rd”, Anthony Macri, has taken the crown back with him to Pennsylvania for the second year in a row.

Here are a few interesting things we pulled out of the results from the past week of racing.

• Between the High Limit Racing event at Fremont Speedway, the World of Outlaws at Attica Raceway Park for the Brad Doty Classic, and the four nights of racing at Eldora Speedway 83 different drivers took part in at least one night of racing.

• Of those 83 drivers, only 13 of them took part in all six nights of competition. (Brady Bacon, Brandon Spithaler, Bryce Lucuis, Chris Andrews, Cole Macedo, Creed Kemenah, Darin Naida, Gage Pulkrabek, James McFadden, Kalib Henry, Tanner Thorson, Zane Devault, and Tyler Courtney).

• During the four nights of competition at Eldora Speedway, 13 drivers qualified for all four feature events including the split-field event on Wednesday. (Brent Marks, Carson Macedo, Corey Day, David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Emerson Axsom, Kerry Madsen, Logan Schuchart, Buddy Kofoid, Rico Abreu, Sheldon Haudenschild, Spencer Bayston, and Tyler Courtney.

• Of the 13 drivers that participated in every night of racing last week including the Attica and Fremont programs, only Tyler Courtney made the feature all six nights. Remarkable after Courtney left Eldora last year in a medical helicopter after a terrifying crash during the Jokers Jackpot that left him with back and head injuries.

• Conversely, of 13 drivers that participated in all six nights of racing, only Gage Pulkrabek did so without making a single A-Main event.

Other Notes…

• It was good to see Kasey Jedrzejek wandering the pit area and assisting in the Bill Rose Racing pit area. Jedrzejek’s arm is still in a cast but seems to be healing and hopefully means we should see him back behind the wheel of a sprint car at some point this season.

• The World of Outlaws event at Ohsweken Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday will see some unusual guest stars behind the wheel of entries owned by Glenn Styres. NASCAR and USAC standout Ryan Newman will join SuperDIRTcar Series, NASCAR Truck, and former World of Outlaws winner at Ohsweken Speedway Stewart Friesen will be wheeling entries for the Ohsweken Speedway track owner.

• For people that wanted to forgo sleep over the weekend, a rain delay at Knoxville Raceway allowed fans to see the entire Kings Royal program at Eldora Speedway and still see most of the show at Knoxville that included a $20,000 to win 360 main event.

Ryan Timms made thee wait worthwhile not only winning the 410 and 360 features at Knoxville well after midnight and winning Sunday’s 410 program at Huset’s Speedway.

• The money continues to “Flo” this week (literally both high paying sprint car races this weekend will be on Floracing) Saturday night at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan where the Race for the Million will post the largest purse every paid for a winged pavement sprint car event with twin features, both paying $25,000 to win and a bonus if the winner of the first feature can win the second main event from the tail worth $50,000.

Sunday night Port Royal Speedway will pay $100,000 to win the Bob Weikert Memorial with the High Limit Racing series. Anthony Macri looks to keep that six figure payday in the state of Pennsylvania for the Posse fresh off his $200,000 Kings Royal triumph.