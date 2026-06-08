USAC 410 Sprints Hit Williams Grove In Two Weeks

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Tour is two weeks away from blasting into Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, June 19.

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On tap will be the United States Auto Club Eastern Storm for the wingless 410 sprint cars.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will join the USAC 410s on the racing card.

Competing in a 30-lap main event, the USAC drivers will be racing for a $6,000 payday while the regular Williams Grove 410s run for $5,500.

Again this season as the USAC field heads to Williams Grove, Kyle Cummins of Princeton, Indiana, is the national USAC point leader and plans to be in the field.

Cummins has a series leading three wins on the season while other winners to date on the tour include Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, Trey Osborne, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Brady Bacon and Briggs Danner.

Kevin Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Alabama, is the defending Williams Grove USAC winner and in fact has won the previous two USAC shows at the oval.

It is likely that all the aforementioned drivers will be in the USAC field when it rolls into Williams Grove on June 19.

Local Driver Briggs Danner of Allentown currently ranks fourth in national USAC points.

Danner will be in the Williams Grove field aboard the Hogue No. 39 machine on June 19 and must be considered as one of the top contenders for victory in two weeks.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

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