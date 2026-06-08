Huset’s Speedway Hosts Goodin Company Night This Sunday for Final Tune-Up Before BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 8, 2026) – This Sunday will mark the final race at Huset’s Speedway before the 5th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which has become one of the biggest events in dirt track racing each season.

The high-banked dirt oval hosts Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

It will be only the second weekly show for the sprint car divisions this season and the third for the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks as Mother Nature has washed out three weekly programs during the last month.

Christopher Thram (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars) and Aydin Lloyd (the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) are atop their respective divisions after winning the opening race of the season.

Matt Steuerwald and Trevor Tesch have each produced a Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph this season. Steuerwald and Dustin Gulbrandson are currently tied atop the championship standings.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Goodin Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.