The Biggest Single-Night Event in Sprint Car Racing

From High Limit Racing

This Tuesday, the High Rollers of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing prepare to battle the World of Outlaws and the best of the Midwest in the $55,555-to-win FK Rod Ends Eagle Nationals at Eagle Raceway.

Race No. 7 of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series is the highest-paying single-night of racing of the season. The biggest names in sprint car racing will have to battle the winner of the last three midweek events, Kyle Larson, as he and the Paul Silva-owned No. 57 return to High Limit competition as well.

Pit Passes, reserved and general admission seating are available for pre-purchase online. Thanks to our friends at AMKUS Rescue Systems, first responders who show a valid first responder ID at the ticket office get $10 off their reserved or general admission ticket purchase.

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 7pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to the FK Rod Ends Eagle Nationals (all times local unless noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm, CT/7pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm on Friday

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.

*Kyle Larson’s schedule subject to change.