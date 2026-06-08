US 36 Raceway Return for POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/8/26) — Returning to the high-banked clay of US 36 Raceway, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League heads back on Friday, June 12, for the final of three annual visits to the Missouri oval. With $2,000 on the line for the winner, the late-spring showdown provides an opportunity for teams to gain momentum and fine-tune their programs as the championship season heads into its summer stretch.

Friday, June 12 | US 36 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

E-Mod

B-Mod

Modified

Stock Car

Hobby Stock

Details:

Pits Open: 5:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:15 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/604908

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/3461/tickets/1515027

Details about US 36 Raceway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.us36raceway.com or by following along on major social media platforms.

9850 MO-33, Osborn, MO 64474 | (816) 722-1345

All 2026 POWRi WAR Sprint events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.s2ftv.com.

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