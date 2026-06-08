Fan Appreciation & Kids Night Is Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host Fan Appreciation and Kids Night coming up this Friday night, June 12 beginning when gates open at 5:30 pm.

Presented by Mamma’s Pizza, kids activities will take place in the infield before and during the races with games and prizes for the youngsters while general admission fans will be granted access to the frontstretch sprint car pit area until 6:15.

Fans entering the pit area starting at 5:30 will receive FREE Martin’s Potato Chips from Martins and boxes of candy courtesy of J & S Classics and Hoseheads.com.

Action for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars on the night will include a Yellow Breeches 500 event while the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will race in a Summer Series event.

The winner of the 25-lap 410 sprint main will take home $5,000 with $500 being posted for even the 24th place finisher.

The Summer Series race for 358s will go 25-laps as well.

The 410 sprint heat lineups will be set via timed hot lap sessions.

Adult general admission for June 12 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway will welcome the national stars of the AMSOIL USAC Sprint Tour on June 19 when the weekly 410 sprints are also in competition.

The USAC Sprints will be competing in a 30-lap main as part of the annual Eastern Storm tour.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.