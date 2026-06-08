Starks Sets New Track Record and Scores First 410 Victory of Season at Skagit Speedway

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BURLINGTON, Wash. (June 8, 2026) – Trey Starks accomplished a special feat last Saturday at Skagit Speedway, where he opened the night by establishing a new track record in the 410ci winged sprint car division before ending the evening by winning the main event.

“After we had the pit meeting the sky opened up and it started coming down pretty good,” he said. “Since David (Gravel) set the track record in 2019, I can’t remember a night when the 410s have been close to the track record. When we ran our hot lap session and saw we were a 10.6, I thought it was doable. We put all our effort into making the fastest lap we could because track records are hard to come by. I focused on hitting two really good laps and thankfully we were able to get under the track record and grab quick time. That was really special as now we have both the 410 and 360 track records at Skagit.”

Starks followed his record qualifying lap of 10.534 seconds by maneuvering from fourth to third place in a heat race to advance into the feature redraw.

“We finally got a good redraw and on the front row for the feature,” he said. “I wanted to get a good start and felt I was in the preferred lane on the outside. I knew the pace would be fast and traffic would come quick. I wanted to have control of the race and be smart in traffic. The track was really fast and a little rough, but not too bad given the conditions. You could get yourself in trouble by being too aggressive so I tried to race smart.”

Starks led the distance of the race to increase his lead in the championship standings to 42 points.

“To score that first 410 win of the year was really good, especially with it being the last 410 race at Skagit going into Dirt Cup,” he said.

It also marked the 11th straight top-five result to start the season for Starks, who is one top five away from tying his career-best start to a year.

Starks plans on returning to Skagit Speedway this Saturday followed by a trip to Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., on June 15 for a NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series race.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 6 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

11 races, 4 wins, 11 top fives, 11 top 10s, 11 top 15s, 11 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash., and June 15 at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., with the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts