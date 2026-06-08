2026 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PREVIEW!

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 8, 2026)………It’s a racing junkie’s dream!

Six nights at six different racetracks await the USAC Midget National Championship for the 22nd annual edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week on June 9-14, 2026.

The IMW docket consists of six events in all, with the frenzied and action packed week beginning at Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis on Tuesday, June 9, then it’s on to Paragon on Wednesday, June 10, and to Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Thursday, June 11.

Bloomington Speedway starts the weekend on Friday, June 12; Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, June 13; with the finale set for Kokomo Speedway on Sunday, June 14.

USAC Indiana Midget Week is the hottest ticket in town with sprint cars also serving as the support class each and every night. A plethora of drivers will be jumping back-and-forth between the two machines throughout the night in double-duty mode.

The Indiana Midget Week champion will earn a prize of $15,000 for their efforts in a week that truly tests the physical, mental and mechanical abilities of each driver, crew and machine.

Let’s dig into it! Here’s a smorgasbord of storylines we’re watching entering USAC Indiana Midget Week 2026.

DRAKE & SEAVEY BRING IMW CHAMPIONSHIP CREDENTIALS

Kale Drake enters this week as the defending Indiana Midget Week champion. Just three drivers previously have captured back-to-back IMW titles: Shane Cottle (2005 & 2006), Rico Abreu (2014 & 2015) and Buddy Kofoid (2021 & 2022).

Drake won the Circle City opener a year ago, and finished every race of the week on the podium for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports.

This year, though, Drake will drive the RMS Racing No. 4, which has won twice in Indiana Midget Week competition in 2021 and 2022 with Thomas Meseraull at the wheel. Drake has finished 8th and 6th in his two USAC starts this year.

Overall, two USAC Indiana Midget Week champions will be in the field this week with Drake joining two-time champ Logan Seavey, who captured titles in both 2019 and 2023, and also possesses four IMW feature victories.

DENNEY LEADS THE CHARGE

Jacob Denney was the only multi-time winner of Indiana Midget Week in 2025, scoring victories at both Paragon and Kokomo.

Denney (Galloway, Ohio) enters the week as the USAC National Midget point leader by a single marker over Kevin Thomas Jr. after Denney was triumphant in the most recent series event at Kokomo in April.

After gaining his first USAC national win in 2022 at Lincoln Park, Denney owns four overall IMW feature triumphs. His best IMW points finish to date is a 3rd in both 2022 and 2025.

Throughout the history of IMW, just four drivers have entered as the USAC National point leader and went on to win the Indiana Midget Week championship: Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Darren Hagen (2012), Rico Abreu (2014) and Buddy Kofoid (2021).

Additionally, four of the last five Indiana Midget Week champs have also captured the USAC National Midget title in the same season: Buddy Kofoid (2021-22), Logan Seavey (2023) and Daison Pursley (2024).

VETERANS VYING FOR A BREAKTHROUGH

Justin Grant is among the drivers who’ve come so close to an Indiana Midget Week titles over the years, finishing as the runner-up in 2022, 2023 and 2025. Grant’s one and only IMW win to date came seven years ago in 2019! He won the 2026 season opener at Kokomo in April for CB Industries, and stands just one point out of the lead in the USAC National Midget race at the moment.

Kevin Thomas Jr. is in a similar boat. His most recent Indiana Midget Week win came in 2018! Last year, he finished a career best 4th in Indiana Midget Week points with consistent finishes in his 4 Kings Racing ride. He’s run inside the top-four in both of his USAC National Midget starts this year, and now aims to put 4 Kings in USAC victory lane for the first time.

RETURN OF CANNON

Reigning USAC National Midget champion Cannon McIntosh returns to the seat of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 71K to compete at Indiana Midget Week in 2026.

McIntosh has been absent with the series so far this year, but will now take on all six nights of action this week.

The Bixby, Oklahoma racer last won an Indiana Midget Week race in 2022, and tallied a best IMW points finish of 3rd back in 2024.

SHARK WEEK

Karter Sarff will be the pilot of the Paul May Motorsports No. 71m throughout the entirety of Indiana Midget Week.

The Mason City, Illinois racer was impressive in IMW action in 2025, finishing 5th in the standings with top finishes of 3rd at Circle City and 6th at Paragon. He was also the fastest qualifier at both Paragon and Kokomo.

Nicknamed “The Shark,” Sarff captured the POWRi Midget championship in 2023 and was named the Turkey Night Grand Prix Rookie of the Year in 2025.

YOUNG GUNS OF MIDGET WEEK

The thing that makes Indiana Midget Week exciting is the unpredictability, and the prospect of up-and-coming drivers making big impressions throughout the week.

Gavin Miller did just that in 2023 when he became a first-time USAC National Midget feature winner at Bloomington. Hayden Reinbold and Drake Edwards have already won USAC National Midget main events, but a first Indiana Midget Week win could very well be on the horizon this week.

Another group of young guns looking to become first-time USAC National Midget winners during Indiana Midget Week include Jakeb Boxell, Zach Wigal, Colton Robinson, Gunnar Setser, Brecken Reese, and Trevor Cline, just to name a few.

Fourteen drivers have accomplished that feat over the years: Johnny Rodriguez, Shane Cottle, Brady Bacon, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Tanner Thorson, Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Jacob Denney, and Gavin Miller.

Furthermore, another new name, Drew Sherman, the son of standout racer Jeremy Sherman, will also be making his USAC debut in a second Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports entry.

#100 ON THE HORIZON THIS WEEK

If all goes according to plan, Indiana Midget Week will celebrate its 100th event during the upcoming series this week.

With 98 events taking place dating back to its 2005 origins, the Paragon Speedway round on Wednesday, June 10, is slated to be the 100th event run in the series’ 22-year history at press time.

USAC Hall of Famer Jay Drake won the inaugural feature race held at Lawrenceburg Speedway on August 18, 2005. Since then, 254 different drivers have started an Indiana Midget Week feature.

Bryan Clauson owns the most Indiana Midget Week championships with three in 2009-11-16. Bryan Clauson and Kyle Larson are the winningest drivers in Indiana Midget Week history with nine apiece.

Larson and Rico Abreu have clocked in with the most top qualifying times in IMW history with nine each. Jerry Coons Jr. has recorded the most career IMW feature starts (64) and top-10 results (42). Meanwhile, Clauson collected 28 top-fives in his IMW career, which still ranks number one all-time.

RACE DETAILS

For more information on each event of USAC Indiana Midget Week 2026, visit www.usacracing.com, go to the menu, then go to the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship page. From there, click on “Event Info” next to the corresponding event on the schedule.

The entire week of events can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.

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USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-150, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-149, 3-Justin Grant-147, 4-Jakeb Boxell-138, 5-Zach Wigal-131, 6-Gavin Miller-119, 7-Kale Drake-115, 8-Gunnar Setser-109, 9-Hayden Reinbold-95, 10-Colton Robinson-95.

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS:

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Buddy Kofoid

2022: Buddy Kofoid

2023: Logan Seavey

2024: Daison Pursley

﻿2025: Kale Drake

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS: (2005-2025)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

6-Buddy Kofoid

5-Christopher Bell & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu, Jacob Denney & Logan Seavey

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Thomas Meseraull, Daison Pursley, Davey Ray, Brad Sweet & Ryan Timms

1-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Kale Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas Jr.

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WINNERS BY TRACK (2005-2025)

CIRCLE CITY RACEWAY: 2021-Corey Day, 2023-Buddy Kofoid, 2025-Kale Drake

PARAGON SPEEDWAY: 2020-Kyle Larson, 2021-Thomas Meseraull, 2025-Jacob Denney

LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY: 2010-Brad Sweet, 2011-Bryan Clauson, 2012-Bryan Clauson, 2013-Christopher Bell, 2014-Dave Darland, 2015-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Tanner Thorson, 2017-Michael Pickens, 2018-Chad Boat, 2019-Tanner Thorson, 2020-Kyle Larson, 2020-Chris Windom, 2021-Tanner Thorson, 2022-Jacob Denney, 2023-Buddy Kofoid, 2024-Emerson Axsom

BLOOMINGTON SPEEDWAY: 2008-Davey Ray, 2009-Brad Kuhn, 2010-Shane Cottle, 2011-Kyle Larson, 2012-Levi Jones, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Christopher Bell, 2015-Christopher Bell, 2016-Christopher Bell, 2017-Tyler Courtney, 2019-Tyler Courtney, 2021-Buddy Kofoid, 2022-Buddy Kofoid, 2023-Gavin Miller, 2024-Daison Pursley

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY: 2021-Kyle Cummins, 2022-Thomas Meseraull, 2023-Jacob Denney, 2024-Logan Seavey

KOKOMO SPEEDWAY: 2006-Brady Bacon, 2007-Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008-Bryan Clauson, 2009-Bryan Clauson, 2010-Brad Kuhn, 2011-Michael Pickens, 2012-Kyle Larson, 2013-Christopher Bell, 2014-Bryan Clauson, 2016-Rico Abreu, 2017-Spencer Bayston, 2018-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2020-Tanner Thorson, 2021-Chris Windom, 2022-Cannon McIntosh, 2024-Daison Pursley, 2025-Jacob Denney

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES: (2005-2025)

9-Rico Abreu & Kyle Larson

5-Bryan Clauson & Justin Grant

4-Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey & Chris Windom

3-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Christopher Bell, Jerry Coons Jr., Corey Day, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Tracy Hines, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell, Daison Pursley, Karter Sarff & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Jade Avedisian, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Darren Hagen, Jesse Love, Chase McDermand, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Chase Randall, Danny Stratton & Zach Wigal

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FINISHES: (2005-2025)

28-Bryan Clauson

22-Tracy Hines

21-Jerry Coons Jr. & Kyle Larson

19-Justin Grant

18-Logan Seavey Chris Windom

17-Tanner Thorson

16-Buddy Kofoid

15-Rico Abreu

14-Brad Kuhn

13-Darren Hagen

12-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell, Tyler Courtney & Cannon McIntosh

11-Kevin Thomas Jr.

10-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle & Brad Sweet

9-Emerson Axsom & Daison Pursley

8-Dave Darland, Jacob Denney & Michael Pickens

6-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum & Thomas Meseraull

5-Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Davey Ray & Bryant Wiedeman

4-Kale Drake, Levi Jones, Jason McDougal, Kevin Swindell & Cole Whitt

3-Caleb Armstrong, Brenham Crouch, Brad Mosen, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms & Josh Wise

2-Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Brad Loyet, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller, Mitchel Moles, Jeremy Warren & Zeb Wise

1-Bubba Altig, Jade Avedisian, Brent Beauchamp, Clinton Boyles, Chance Crum, Drake Edwards, Andrew Felker, Brian Gerster, Ryan Kaplan, Ethan Mitchell, Jace Park, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold, Johnny Rodriguez, Karter Sarff, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Holly Shelton, K.J. Snow, Jon Stanbrough, Chase Stockon, Gary Taylor, Dillon Welch & Zach Wigal

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES: (2005-2025)

42-Jerry Coons Jr.

35-Tracy Hines

34-Bryan Clauson

32-Justin Grant

29-Chris Windom

28-Logan Seavey & Tanner Thorson

27-Brady Bacon & Zach Daum

26-Rico Abreu

25-Kevin Thomas Jr.

24-Darren Hagen & Brad Kuhn

22-Buddy Kofoid & Kyle Larson

21-Cannon McIntosh & Michael Pickens

17-Steve Buckwalter, Dave Darland & Thomas Meseraull

16-Spencer Bayston, Chad Boat, Shane Cottle & Daison Pursley

15-Tyler Courtney

14-Shane Golobic

13-Jacob Denney Bobby East

12-Christopher Bell & Jason McDougal

11-Kyle Cummins & Brad Sweet

10-Caleb Armstrong, Emerson Axsom, Levi Jones & Tyler Thomas

9-Gavin Miller & Bryant Wiedeman

8-Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Brad Loyet & Taylor Reimer

7-Davey Ray

6-Jade Avedisian, Alex Bright, Andrew Felker, Chase McDermand, Brad Mosen, Ryan Robinson & Ryan Timms

5-Brent Beauchamp, Corey Day, Kale Drake, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

4-Brenham Crouch, Carson Macedo, Hayden Reinbold, Chase Stockon & Kevin Swindell

3-Clinton Boyles, Cole Carter, Shane Hmiel, Kody Swanson & Zach Wigal

2-Bubba Altig, Jake Andreotti, Chase Barber, Jay Drake, Damion Gardner, Ronnie Gardner, Brian Gerster, Shane Hollingsworth, Darren Jenkins, Ethan Mitchell, Chase Randall, Johnny Rodriguez, Karter Sarff, Gunnar Setser, Holly Shelton, Matt Smith, Gary Taylor, Jeremy Warren & Hayden Williams

1-Garrett Aitken, A.J. Anderson, Dakoda Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Jakeb Boxell, Austin Brown, Brian Carber, Henry Clarke, Jesse Colwell, Colten Cottle, Chance Crum, Ryan Durst, Drake Edwards, A.J. Fike, Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Ford, Alfred Galedrige, Dominic Gorden, Rylan Gray, Chuck Gurney Jr., Scott Hatton, Jonathan Hendrick, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kaplan, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Brock Maskovich, Mat Neely, Jake Neuman, Jace Park, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Jimi Quin, Jadon Rogers, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Matt Sherrell, Jake Slotten, Nathan Smee, K.J. Snow, Jon Stanbrough, Danny Stratton, Brandon Wagner, Gage Walker, Dillon Welch, Daniel Whitley & John Wolfe

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USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS: (2005-2025)

64-Jerry Coons Jr.

58-Zach Daum

53-Justin Grant

48-Thomas Meseraull

46-Brady Bacon & Tanner Thorson

45-Chris Windom

44-Dave Darland & Kevin Thomas Jr.

42-Steve Buckwalter & Bryan Clauson

40-Darren Hagen & Tracy Hines

38-Michael Pickens

37-Logan Seavey

36-Brad Kuhn & Cannon McIntosh

35-Rico Abreu

32-Chad Boat

30-Davey Ray

28-Alex Bright & Tyler Courtney

27-Bobby East & Daison Pursley

26-Levi Jones

25-Tyler Thomas

24-Shane Cottle, Kyle Larson, Jason McDougal & Ethan Mitchell

23-Caleb Armstrong, Kyle Cummins & Buddy Kofoid

22-Shane Golobic

21-Tanner Carrick & Hayden Reinbold

20-Spencer Bayston

19-Jacob Denney & Bryant Wiedeman

18-Christopher Bell

17-Brad Loyet, Taylor Reimer & Brad Sweet

16-Jade Avedisian, Emerson Axsom & Kaylee Bryson

15-Brenham Crouch, Chase McDermand & Holly Shelton

14-Cole Bodine, Gavin Miller & Ryan Robinson

13-Brad Mosen & Ryan Timms

12-Ronnie Gardner, Jake Neuman & Gage Walker

11-Jake Andreotti, Mario Clouser, Chance Crum, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Danny Stratton, Dillon Welch & Hayden Williams

10-Chase Barber, Andrew Felker, Sam Johnson, Jimi Quin, Nathan Smee & Cole Whitt

9-Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

8-Brenden Bright, Corey Day, Kale Drake, Shane Hmiel, Chase Johnson, Kyle Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Dalton Armstrong, Brent Beauchamp, Cole Carter, Henry Clarke, Maria Cofer, Drake Edwards, Tom Hessert III, Trey Marcham, Chase Randall, Levi Roberts, Matt Smith, Kody Swanson & Zach Wigal

6-Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Carber, Ryan Greth, Trey Gropp, Shane Hollingsworth, Jesse Love, Brayton Lynch, Carson Macedo, Matt Westfall & Daniel Whitley

5-Austin Brown, Jesse Colwell, Chelby Hinton, C.J. Leary, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan & Billy Pauch Jr.

4-Gary Altig, Ryan Bernal, Clinton Boyles, David Budres, Ryan Criswell, Ricky Ehrgott, Scott Hatton, Holley Hollan, Dayne Kingshott, Ricky Lewis, Tyler Nelson, Jace Park, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Gary Taylor, Bryce Townsend & Nick Wean

3-Garrett Aitken, Isaac Chapple, Cale Coons, Hank Davis, Tony DiMattia, Jay Drake, Mariah Ede, Karsyn Elledge, A.J. Fike, Josh Ford, Noah Gass, Chett Gehrke, Brian Gerster, Dominic Gorden, Zane Hendricks, Mike Hess, Darren Jenkins, Ryan Kaplan, Jimmy Light, Critter Malone, Kaiden Manders, Dene McAllan, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Brecken Reese, Johnny Rodriguez, Corbin Rueschenberg, Karter Sarff, Hunter Schuerenberg, Gunnar Setser, Ryan Smith, Steven Snyder Jr., Jon Stanbrough, Bryan Stanfill & Jeremy Warren

2-A.J. Anderson, Teddy Beach, Kyle Beilman, Lance Bennett, Alex Bowman, Jakeb Boxell, Blake Brannon, Cody Brewer, Daron Clayton, Kellen Conover, Colten Cottle, Courtney Crone, Robert Dalby, Ryan Durst, Tony Elliott, Damion Gardner, Rylan Gray, Bobby Grewohl, Frankie Guerrini, Chuck Gurney Jr., Garrett Hansen, Nathan High, Chase Jones, Cade Lewis, Greg Lueckert, Brock Maskovich, Jaimie McKinlay, Matt Moore, Adam Pierson, Daryn Pittman, Domain Ramsay, Colton Robinson, Gio Scelzi, Kent Schmidt, Matt Sherrell, Jimmy Simpson, K.J. Snow & Jason Yount

﻿1-Robert Ballou, Adam Barth, Chris Baue, Jeff Bland Jr., Adam Bolyard, Kaidon Brown, Mark Brown, Travis Buckley, Adam Clarke, Trevor Cline, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Craker, Justin Dickerson, Sean Dodenhoff, Don Droud Jr., Dave Ely, Murray Erickson, A.J. Felker, Blake Fitzpatrick, Alfred Galedrige, Bradley Galedrige, Ron Gregory, Mason Hannagan, Russ Harper, Jonathan Hendrick, Ted Hines, Matt Hummel, Logan Jarrett, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lewis, Joe Liguori, Andy Malpocker, Mario Marietta, Chance Morton, Seth Motsinger, Mat Neely, Brian Postle, Brody Roa, Kayla Roell, Jadon Rogers, Nick Rowe, Jeff Schindler, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Schuett, Alex Schutte, Jonathan Shafer, Casey Shuman, Landon Simon, Jake Slotten, Adam Taylor, Brandon Wagner, Todd Wanless & John Wolfe