POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Prepare for Oklahoma Sooner Shuffle Weekend

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/8/26) – Two days of Oklahoma adrenaline await as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League returns to Creek County Speedway on Friday, June 12, then breaks new ground with a league debut at Lawton Speedway on Saturday, June 13, wrapping up the ‘Sooner Shuffle’ with $5,000-to-win on the line each night.

Friday, June 12 | Creek County Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

McCause Construction Factory Stock

After Hours Chassis Mini Stock

NOW600 Dwarf Car

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602445

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505940

Saturday, June 13 | Lawton Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

USRA Limited Mods

Mini Stocks

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:30 PM

Driver Registration: 4:45 PM to 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:15 PM

Engine Heat: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602448

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505958

Details about Creek County Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.creekcountyspeedway.co or by following along on major social media platforms.

18450 W Highway 66, Sapulpa, OK 74039 | (918) 809-2232

For more information on Lawton Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lawtonspeedway.com or follow along on social media platforms.

3501 South Sheridan, Lawton, OK 73501 | (580) 355-6417

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.