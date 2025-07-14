$80,000+ IN PRIZE MONEY ON THE LINE FOR NARC SPRINT CARS AT HOWARD KAEDING CLASSIC THIS WEEKEND

By Andrew Kunas

(7/14/25 ) Watsonville, CA … One of the most special events of the season for the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series is next when it visits Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, this Friday and Saturday (July 18-19), for the 15th Annual Howard Kaeding Classic.

The event honors the patriarch of the famed Kaeding family that includes his Hall of Fame son Brent, and grandsons Bud and Tim. HK, as he was known to his friends, was a champion racer in his own right, most especially at the old San Jose Speedway where he won several championships and at one point famously won 17 consecutive races. The race saluting the “Campbell Comet” was already a staple in the California 410 sprint car schedule, but this year’s event has taken on special meaning with Howard passing away in February at the age of 92.

Before Howard’s passing, it was already announced that this year’s event would be a two-night show. Now in just the last couple of weeks it was announced that Saturday’s purse will see an increase, with the main event paying $10,000 to win ($1,500 to start A), while Friday’s show pays a neat $5,000 ($750 to start A.) This was made possible by many generous sponsorships from companies with ties to the Kaeding family and the racing community.

WHO TO WATCH

With the added special meaning to the event, not to mention the now five-figure payday on the final night, many of the top drivers on the West Coast will be competing hard for victories.

Reigning “King of the West” Justin Sanders of Aromas won his second Howard Kaeding Classic last year, one of his seven victories on his way to the 2024 NARC title. Sanders has four NARC wins to his credit this season, including a win at Ocean Speedway in May, but is locked in a tight points race atop the standings with former series champion D.J. Netto of Hanford, who is just one point ahead of Sanders. Netto, meanwhile, has never won a Kaeding Classic and would love to add one to his resume.

Of course, no racer out there would love to win this weekend more than brothers Tim and Bud Kaeding, who will be racing with heavy hearts at the race honoring their grandfather. Bud has twice won the HK, picking up wins in 2014 and 2019. Tim picked up his 75th career NARC victory on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway and like his father and grandfather is one of the most accomplished sprint car racers ever from California. He has never won a Howard Kaeding Classic and Tim no doubt wants to get that first one this Saturday.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic, the 2023 Howard Kaeding Classic winner, is expected to compete, along with 2021 winner Sean Becker or Oroville. Tyler Thompson of Harrisburg, Oregon continues his search for his first NARC win but still sits third in points and leads the NARC Rookie of the Year chase. Fresno’s Caeden Steele, a first-time NARC winner in May, had an impressive run at last Saturday’s Petaluma event and will look to build off of that this weekend.

Other drivers expected to race this weekend include two-time series champ Dominic Scelzi of Fresno, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Billy Aton of Benicia, Fresno’s Mariah Ede, Dominic Gorden of Clovis, and Tucson’s Nick Parker.

The Howard Kaeding Classic was first held in 2011 with Evan Suggs picking up the win. NARC great Jonathan Allard won the next two. Kyle Hirst leads all drivers with three wins in the prestigious event. Colby Copeland and current World of Outlaws standout Buddy Kofoid each have single HK victories as well.

FAN INFO

Ocean Speedway is on the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, located at 2601 E Lake Ave. Friday’s show will have sport mods and hobby stocks in action also. On Saturday, NARC will be joined by the BCRA/WMR midgets, hobby stocks and modifieds. Qualifying will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies at approximately 6:00 p.m. The pit gate opens at 2:00 p.m.

After the races on Friday there will be an “After Party” on the track grounds. There will also be the Howard Kaeding Luncheon on Saturday that will see proceeds benefiting the NARC Benevolent Fund. This is all part of the Howard Kaeding Classic weekend at Ocean Speedway.

This weekend’s races are of the “Cooler Weather Tour,” a stretch of races for NARC all taking place at tracks along the California coast and all expecting to have more comfortable coastal temperatures while the California interior bakes in summer heat. July 26th will see NARC make its annual visit to Santa Maria Speedway, before the series returns to Ocean Speedway on August 2nd for the Johnny Key Classic.

Howard Kaeding Classic – Past Winners

2011 – Evan Suggs

2012 – Jonathan Allard

2013 – Jonathan Allard (2)

2014 – Bud Kaeding

2015 – Kyle Hirst

2016 – Kyle Hirst (2)

2017 – Buddy Kofoid

2018 – Colby Copeland

2019 – Bud Kaeding (2)

2020 – Kyle Hirst (3)

2021 – Sean Becker

2022 – Justin Sanders

2023 – Shane Golobic

2024 – Justin Sanders (2)

2025 NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

(AFTER 16 EVENTS IN 27-RACE SERIES – 7/13/25)

DJ Netto, Hanford – 2029

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 2028

Tyler Thompson, Harrisburg, OR (R) – 2012

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 2004

Sean Becker, Roseville – 1997

Dominic Gorden, Clovis – 1983

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore – 1959

Mariah Ede, Fresno (R) – 1913

Caeden Steele, Fresno – 1832

Dominic Scelzi, Fresno – 1772

Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR – 1760

Billy Aton, Benicia – 1515

Landon Brooks, Rio Oso – 1478

Max Mittry, Redding – 1437

Nick Parker, Tucson, AX – 1317

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 1260

John Clark, Windsor – 1234

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, AUS – 1004

Jess Schlotfeldt, Arlington, WA – 972

Levi Klatt, Langley, BC – 914

Upcoming Events

July 18 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA (Howard Kaeding Classic – Night 1, $5,000 to win)

July 19 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA ($10,000 to win Howard Kaeding Classic)

July 26 – Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

August 2 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA (Johnny Key Classic)

August 30 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic – Night 1)

August 31 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic – Night 2)

NARC 2025 Winners

March 8 – D.J. Netto at Stockton Dirt Track (Salute to Leroy Van Connett)

April 12 – Justin Sanders at Silver Dollar Speedway (Mini Gold Cup)

May 10 – D.J. Netto at Antioch Speedway (Contra Costa County Clash)

May 16 – Justin Sanders at Ocean Speedway

May 17 – Tanner Holmes (Race 1) & Caeden Steele (Race 2) at Thunderbowl Raceway (Morrie Williams Memorial)

May 31 – Dominic Gorden at Placerville Speedway (Dave Bradway Jr Memorial)

June 7 – Justin Sanders at Silver Dollar Speedway (David Tarter Memorial)

June 11 – James McFadden at Southern Oregon Speedway

June 12 – James McFadden at Douglas County Dirt Track

June 13 – Jesse Schlotfeldt at Cottage Grove Speedway

June 14 – James McFadden at Willamette Speedway

June 15 – James McFadden at Grays Harbor Raceway (Timber Cup)

June 19 – Levi Klatt at Skagit Speedway (Super Dirt Cup – Night 1)

June 20 – Justin Sanders at Skagit Speedway (Super Dirt Cup – Night 2)

June 21 – Trey Starks at Skagit Speedway (Super Dirt Cup finale)

July 12 – Tim Kaeding at Petaluma Speedway (Dave Lindt Memorial)