Jake Andreotti claims initial Placerville Speedway Winged Sprint Car triumph on Kids Night

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Jake Andreotti, Justyn Cox and Andy Forsberg electrified the Placerville Speedway crowd on Saturday during the annual John Padjen Kids Bike Night event. When all was said and done it was Andreotti standing tall in victory lane to earn his first career Winged 360 win at the track.

Fellow victors on John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by the Pizza Factory were Anthony Slaney with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models, Nick Baldwin with the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and Shawn Whitney with the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

The 25-lap Thompson’s Dealerships Winged Sprint Car finale began with Andreotti climbing out front aboard his Buchanon Auto Electric/ Lucas Oil No. 7p mount. The track surface had a little character mixed in on this night and made for some fantastic racing all evening.

Point leader Andy Forsberg hounded the leader as he looked to find a way by the Castro Valley wheelman. Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox started from ninth and picked his way forward in impressive fashion, moving into third on lap nine.

With the contest winding down it became an exhilarating three-car battle up front for the win. The three competitors skillfully navigated every part of the quarter mile during what was regarded as the race of the season on the red clay. Forsberg was able to slice his way to the lead on lap 19, only to have Andreotti come back the following circuit.

As the three drivers completed lap 21, Cox slipped to the inside of Forsberg for second and then went to work on the leader. Cox gave him everything he could handle, but Andreotti hung tough to accept the Darin Stahl checkered flag. Cox, Forsberg, Placerville’s Shane Hopkins and Tony Gomes rounded out the top five.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Chance Grasty, Cole Schroeder, 16th starter and Pizza Factory Hard Charger Austin Wood, Jett Barnes and Kenny Wanderstadt.

In the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock finale, it was Placerville’s own Tyler Lightfoot who jumped out front at the waving of the green flag. Six-time track champion Nick Baldwin showed his muscle early on though and rocketed to the point on lap four.

Baldwin would ultimately lead the remaining distance for his 37th career win at the track. By doing so, he takes over sole possession of third all-time in division history. Woodland’s Scott Grunert made his return to the track and had an excellent race with Lightfoot over the waning stages.

Grunert crossed the stripe in second ahead of Lightfoot, Michael Murphy and Ryan Peter.

Fourth of July winner Rod Oliver blasted to the lead at the start of the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Model main event. He soon had company in the form of reigning track champion Anthony Slaney, who made his return to the track after becoming a father recently.

Slaney charged to the point on lap six and never looked back to dominate the race for his sixth career Placerville Speedway win. Oliver, Matt Micheli, Ray Trimble and Matt Davis followed hm across the line.

The Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association main event was all about Lotus driver Shawn Whitney, who claimed another victory at his home track. Around the midway point he had to withstand a challenge from legendary driver Mike “Spanky” Grenert who led lap eight.

Whitney got back by the following circuit, however, and pulled away from the field to score the gold. Lincoln’s Dylan Shrum had an exciting feature after spinning out while running third on lap eight. He would proceed to carve his way back forward and score a solid runner up finish.

Brandon Aylesworth, Corey Eaton and Dan Geil completed the top five.

Placerville Speedway returns to action this coming Saturday July 19th with round two of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek. Joining the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour at the “Gold Pan Rampage” are the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Results

Placerville Speedway

John Padjen Kids Bike Night

July 12, 2025

Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 7P-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 42X-Justyn Cox[9]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 4. 21-Shane Hopkins[1]; 5. 7C-Tony Gomes[7]; 6. X1-Chance Grasty[5]; 7. 3-Cole Schroeder[6]; 8. 2A-Austin Wood[16]; 9. 7-Jett Barnes[10]; 10. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[13]; 11. 93-Stephen Ingraham[14]; 12. 56-Taylor Hall[8]; 13. 85-AJ Alderman[17]; 14. 25JR-Cody Johnson[12]; 15. 2B1-Vern David[15]; 16. 98-Chris Masters[11]; 17. 1-Connor Grasty[18]; 18. 21C-Cody Meyer[4]