Finally Fremont!

Persistent rain showers on May 14 delayed Kubota High Limit Racing’s debut at Fremont Speedway by exactly two months. But now, it’s time for the High Rollers to invade Northwest Ohio for race No. 7 of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series!

On Monday, July 14, Brad Sweet leads the series into Fremont Speedway, just three points ahead of Aaron Reutzel and 15 points ahead of Tyler Courtney. Those three and the High Rollers will be joined by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, making his return to Fremont Speedway in 12 years.

Don’t miss the first night of six consecutive, big nights of racing in Ohio. Reserved and general admission tickets are available to purchase online now. Reserved seating is located under in the covered grandstands. There will be no reserved seating available for purchase at the track.

All reserved tickets purchased online include a Reserved Seat Pit Pass. Reserved Seat Pit Passes can be signed for at the Kubota High Limit Racing located inside the main grandstand gates from 4pm to 7pm.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled May 14th event automatically transfer to the July 14th date.

Only fans who purchase tickets online in advance are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a shot at $2,500!

Please note that outside food and alcohol, glass containers of any kind and weapons and are not permitted into Fremont Speedway. Coolers smaller than 14″x14″ are able to be brought inside. Seats with stadium backs are permitted in reserved seating only. Bags are subject to search.

If you can’t join us for Kubota High Limit Racing’s first appearance at Fremont Speedway watch live on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

What To Know Before You Go to Fremont Speedway (all times local):

Date: Monday, July 14

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until opening ceremonies.

Heat Races Begin: 7:30pm

Tickets: Available online and at the gate on race day. Note that reserved tickets will not be available for purchase at the track.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are available for purchase at the track on race day.

Camping: Camping is located across the street from the pit entrance and includes water and electric hook-ups for $25 per night. Call 419-307-4241 for more information.