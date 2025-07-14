410 & 358 Sprints At Williams Grove July 18

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Williams Grove Speedway will be in action this Friday night, July 18 when the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints come together to compete in an open wheel doubleheader at 7:30 pm.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will gather to compete in a World of Outlaws tune up event paying $6,000 to win as part of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track.

An outlaws format will be used to set lineups for the night to include a dash and time trials.

The fastest driver in qualifications will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award winner.

The HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprints will also be in action with a full program of racing slated plus the division will also spin off a make-up Dirty Deeds 25 feature held over from April 4.

The 410 sprints will use the event to prepare for when the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars invade for the two-day C & D Rigging Summer Nationals on July 25 and 26.

And when the sprinters take to the track this Friday they’ll do so with a new point leader at the helm of the pack in the form of Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

Aboard the Heffner No. 27, Wagaman took the point lead away from defending track champion Freddie Rahmer in the July 4 Mitch Smith Memorial.

With an average finish of just more than sixth in the races contested to date, Wagaman holds the lead in the Williams Grove season points by 95 markers.

Wagaman also now leads the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track over Rahmer by an advantage of 75 points.

Action on July 18 gets underway at 7:30.

Adult general admission for the July 18 racing program is set at $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

