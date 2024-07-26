Reutzel and Goos Jr. Hustle to Jackson Motorplex Wins

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 25, 2024) – Aaron Reutzel and Lee Goos Jr. charged to victories on Thursday evening at Jackson Motorplex, which hosted The Livewire Printing Company 360 Shootout presented by Tweeter Contracting.

Reutzel powered from the fourth starting position into the lead on the opening lap and never looked back during the 25-lap Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars Wieskus Memorial. Cautions on Lap 7 and Lap 12 bunched the field together, but Reutzel was strong on the restarts as well as navigating through traffic to win by 3.357 seconds.

“The track was phenomenal,” he said. “Hats off to the track crew there. It was a good crowd tonight. It’s an awesome night.

“It’s awesome to win memorial races; to honor someone, it’s great. It’s a big deal when you’re name’s on a memorial race.”

Cameron Martin earned a second-place result, which is his career-best outing at Jackson Motorplex.

“We’ve always been really fast here and it’s finally good to put a full night together,” he said.

Kaleb Johnson rounded out the podium.

“I’m happy with it,” he said. “A third-place run is very good for our team, especially starting seventh. I’m proud of this team. It’s a big memorial race tomorrow night and I’m looking forward to it.”

Chase Randall finished fourth and Tanner Holmes was fifth.

Reutzel set quick time during qualifying before Matt Juhl, Martin and Chris Martin posted heat race wins.

Goos Jr. put on a show during the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing main event as he rallied from 16 th to score the impressive triumph.

Johnny Sullivan paced the field for the first dozen laps. Meanwhile, Goos Jr. climbed into seventh by the first caution of the race on Lap 3. He took over the runner-up position following a restart on Lap 10 before he made the race-winning pass on the bottom exiting turn two on Lap 13. Goos Jr. pulled away to win by 2.159 seconds.

“I think I just got a little bit lucky,” he said. “Those starts were great for me. Nine cars in two laps, that’s what really helped. I figured we’d be lucky to crack the top 10.”

Sullivan finished second with Koby Werkmeister placing third. Jeremy Kerzman was fourth and Joe Miller ended fifth.

Brandon Allen, Bill Johnson, Werkmeister, Matt Johnson and Miller were the heat race winners. Goos Jr. and Dylan Waxdahl posted B Main victories.

Jackson Motorplex hosts The Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork & SW Broadband on Friday night. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will both be in action. The gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7:30 p.m.

THE LIVEWIRE PRINTING COMPANY 360 SHOOTOUT PRESENTED BY TWEETER CONTRACTING RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (July 25, 2024) –

Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series/Midwest Power Series 360 Sprint Cars

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel (4); 2. 4-Cameron Martin (1); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (7); 4. 2KS-Chase Randall (2); 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes (3); 6. 24T-Christopher Thram (8); 7. 83JR-Sam Henderson (9); 8. 35-Skylar Prochaska (13); 9. 23W-Scott Winters (10); 10. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 11. 44-Chris Martin (11); 12. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (17); 13. 96-Blaine Stegenga (12); 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett (15); 15. 8-Micah Slendy (21); 16. 4W-Matt Wasmund (18); 17. 18-Corbin Erickson (20); 18. 101-Chuck McGillivray (19); 19. (DNF) 2-Dylan Opdahl (16); 20. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (22); 21. (DNF) 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 22. (DNF) 32-Riley Valantine (23); 23. (DNS) 86-Jacob Hughes.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 2KS-Chase Randall (2); 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel (4); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (3); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (6); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson (7); 8. (DNS) 32-Riley Valantine.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Cameron Martin (2); 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes (3); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 4. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 5. 2-Dylan Opdahl (6); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (7); 7. (DNF) 86-Jacob Hughes (1); 8. (DNF) 20-Brant O’Banion (8).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin (1); 2. 23W-Scott Winters (2); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (3); 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 6. 4W-Matt Wasmund (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7).

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.482 (21); 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:13.603 (13); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 00:13.630 (5); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:13.637 (19); 5. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:13.729 (7); 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:13.732 (23); 7. 2KS-Chase Randall, 00:13.782 (4); 8. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:13.783 (12); 9. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.806 (1); 10. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.819 (9); 11. 86-Jacob Hughes, 00:13.826 (15); 12. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.831 (8); 13. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.901 (3); 14. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:13.975 (2); 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:14.126 (22); 16. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:14.143 (20); 17. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 00:14.299 (16); 18. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:14.351 (6); 19. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:14.397 (18); 20. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:14.414 (17); 21. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:14.463 (14); 22. 32-Riley Valantine, 00:14.782 (10); 23. 20-Brant O’Banion, 00:15.607 (11).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (16); 2. 91X-Johnny Sullivan (2); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister (4); 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (6); 5. 53X-Joe Miller (1); 6. 14SS-Jody Rosenboom (14); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (7); 8. 30-Matt Johnson (10); 9. 10-Trevor Serbus (15); 10. 23-Brandon Bosma (18); 11. 19-Nate Eakin (13); 12. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (20); 13. 05-Brandon Allen (9); 14. 1300-Brett Allen (11); 15. X-Dylan Waxdahl (17); 16. 43-Jake Greenwood (12); 17. 9-Laney Moore (5); 18. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (19); 19. 28G-Gracyn Masur (3); 20. (DNF) 56-Bill Johnson (8); 21. (DNS) 3D-Dan Griep.

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (3); 2. 3D-Dan Griep (1); 3. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (2); 4. 41-Jeff Wilke (5); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (11); 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (10); 7. 28-Madi Miller (12); 8. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (9); 9. 12L-John Lambertz (8); 10. (DNF) 13G-Gaige Weldon (7); 11. (DNF) 23C-Ben Crees (4); 12. (DNF) 23L-Aydin Lloyd (6); 13. (DNS) 85-Mathew Jasper; 14. (DNS) 15-Laela Eisenschenk.

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. X-Dylan Waxdahl (1); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 4. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 5. 25-Gunnar Pike (5); 6. 9A-Hunter Hanson (10); 7. 4S-Mike Stien (7); 8. 90-Eric Schulz (9); 9. 81-Kyla Anderson (6); 10. 6-Logan Moore (3); 11. 62J-Jay Masur (12); 12. (DNF) 81X-Jared Jansen (13); 13. (DNF) 35X-Jeff Lackey (11).

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Brandon Allen (1); 2. 9-Laney Moore (2); 3. 1300-Brett Allen (4); 4. 3D-Dan Griep (3); 5. 6-Logan Moore (6); 6. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (5); 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 8. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 9. (DNF) 81X-Jared Jansen (7).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Bill Johnson (1); 2. 28G-Gracyn Masur (2); 3. 43-Jake Greenwood (5); 4. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 5. 23C-Ben Crees (6); 6. 81-Kyla Anderson (3); 7. 9X-Ramsie Shoenrock (7); 8. 35X-Jeff Lackey (8); 9. (DNS) 15-Laela Eisenschenk.

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Koby Werkmeister (1); 2. 91X-Johnny Sullivan (2); 3. 19-Nate Eakin (3); 4. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk (5); 5. 23-Brandon Bosma (8); 6. 13G-Gaige Weldon (6); 7. 90-Eric Schulz (4); 8. 28-Madi Miller (7).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Johnson (1); 2. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman (2); 3. 14SS-Jody Rosenboom (5); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (8); 5. 41-Jeff Wilke (4); 6. 4S-Mike Stien (6); 7. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (3); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (7).

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 53X-Joe Miller (2); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (4); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 5. 25-Gunnar Pike (6); 6. 12L-John Lambertz (7); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (8); 8. 85-Mathew Jasper (3).

Friday for The Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork & SW Broadband featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing

