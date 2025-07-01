Joel Myers Jr Sweeps Butler Speedway with IRA

PETERSEN MEDIA

Back aboard the Hayward Motorsports No. 19 over the weekend in the Midwest, Joel Myers Jr had a very strong car both Friday and Saturday night, which resulted in a clean sweep on Saturday night bumping his win total to 11 triumphs in the calendar year.

“We were really good all weekend long,” Joel Myers Jr said. “We had some bad luck on Friday night in the feature with a flat left front and ultimately cutting a right rear on the last lap, but Saturday night things went our way and we swept the night.”

Checking in at Butler Speedway on Saturday night with the IRA, Myers Jr came out of the gate swinging as he earned quick time honors in time trials aboard the Velocity Engineering/IPC/RPM Chassis backed No. 19.

Lining up fourth in his heat race, the Sebastopol, CA driver had his elbows up as he carved his way forward and ultimately picked up the heat race win.

On the pole of the Dash, Myers Jr continued to flex his muscle as he recorded the Dash win and put the Hayward Motorsports entry on the front row of the feature event as he lined up alongside veteran Tim Shaffer.

When the race went green, Myers Jr shot out to the early lead as he continued his Saturday night dominance.

On the slick surface, Myers looked poised to score the win but as the field got into traffic his pace was slowed enough to allow Shaffer to get into the lead on the 14th lap.

Keeping pace with Shaffer as he ran in second, the Sebastopol, CA driver returned the favor on the 20th lap as he powered back into the top spot. Back out front, Myers Jr was not to be denied as he picked up his 11th feature event win of the season dating back to the winter months in New Zealand.

Also in action on Friday night at Bloomington Speedway, Myers Jr was equally as fast as he earned fast time honors in time trials before finishing fourth in his heat race.

Going from fourth to second in his Dash, Myers Jr lined up fourth in the feature event. When the feature went green, Myers Jr had a left front tire go down in the opening laps, but he didn’t let it slow him down as he quicky moved into second.

Making a couple of challenges for the lead, his efforts were negated on a pair of occasions by caution flags. Continuing to run in second, Myers Jr took the white flag in the runner up spot, but bad luck bit him down the back stretch as a flat right rear tire saw him slow and ultimately get credited with a 13th place finish.

“Big shoutout to everyone at Hayward Motorsports for their hard work all weekend,” Joel Myers Jr said. “Noah and Dyllan worked extremely hard, and we had a car capable of winning both races, but it just didn’t work out. Great to get the team back in victory lane, and looking forward to hopefully making my first start at Knoxville Raceway this week.”

Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports would like to thank Indy Performance Composites, Velocity Engineering, RPM Chassis, DirtDudes Excavating, Russ Wentcamp, The GR8 Company, Hi-Plains Building Division, All About Fire Protection, Sam Carbis Solutions Group, Factory Kahne, Eddie Gilstrap Ford, Blackburn Construction, Al Parker Engines, Nitro Alley Graphics, and Brown and Miller Racing Solutions.

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 27, Wins-11, Top-5’s-14, Top-10’s-19

ON TAP: Myers Jr is slated to make his first start of the season at Knoxville Raceway this weekend.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

To grab your Joel Myers Jr Merchandise, click over to www.shopjoelmyersjr.com