SET TO GO! 67 USAC MIDGETS EYE BC39 PRIZE JULY 1-2 AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 30, 2025)……… The time has come for one of the crown jewels in all of USAC NOS Energy National Midget racing to commence – the seventh running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors on Tuesday-Wednesday, July 1-2, 2025, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

An entry list of 67 drivers and cars representing 19 different United States and two different countries (USA & England) will be vying for the $20,039-to-win championship night prize this week.

Both nights present a full slate of racing, leading into a 30-lap main on Tuesday and the 39-lap championship night finale on Wednesday at the 1/5-mile dirt oval located inside of turn three at IMS, honoring the late, great USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Let’s meet the field!

THE WINNERS

Six years. Six winners. The BC39 has seen a new champion emerge in each and every year of its existence dating back to its inaugural edition in 2018.

In this year’s field, there are two drivers facing the opportunity to change that narrative. Justin Grant and Cannon McIntosh.

Grant won a barnburner back in 2023 while Cannon McIntosh took top honors in 2024 with a stunning last lap score for the win. Grant also picked off a prelim night win that same year in 2023.

Additionally, three more drivers have captured IMS wins during prelim nights, and are aiming to translate their experiences to a championship night victory. Thomas Meseraull got it done in 2023, while Chase McDermand and Kale Drake both became first time USAC National Midget winners in each of the two prelims a year ago.

Following last year’s win, Drake has become one of the series’ premier drivers, having come off a USAC Indiana Midget Week title in early June of this year. For McDermand, a final night victory would be so meaningful after the devastating heartbreak that consumed last year’s finale when he led until the white flag.

THE ROOKIES

A staggering 31 of the 67 drivers are BC39 Rookies, having never turned a lap in competition at the event in any previous year.

Among the names in the BC39 Rookie camp are late model superstar Ricky Thornton Jr., 14-time USAC National Sprint Car winner Chase Stockon and winged sprint car racer Justin Peck, who possesses extensive midget racing experience from earlier in his career.

Cale Coons, the son of USAC Triple Crown winner Jerry Coons Jr., is entered for his first BC39 run as is 2025 top USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year contender Steven Snyder Jr., plus Jakeb Boxell and Corbin Rueschenberg, who turned heads with quality performances during the recent Indiana Midget Week series as well as Mike Hess, a USAC Midget winner in his own right who nowadays is the race director for High Limit Racing.

Also joining the Rookie crew for the 2025 BC39 are Brecken Reese, Kyle Simon, P.J. Gargiulo, Miles Doherty, Cooper Miller, Jeffrey Abbey, Kade Morton, Lane Goodman, Austin Wood, Cole Parker, Korbyn Hayslett, Cord Kisthardt, Christopher Hartman, Bradley Cox, Tyler Fitzpatrick, Dusty Young, Chris Sheil, Colton Robinson, Braxton Cummings, Carter Jensrud, Mack Leopard, Chris Andrews and Brandon Carr.

The BC39 Rookie of the Year will receive gift cards and a $700 bonus courtesy of Max Papis Innovations. Furthermore, the top finishing Rookie on Tuesday will receive a steering wheel trophy, while Wednesday’s top Rookie will be rewarded with an even larger steering wheel trophy from MPI.

THE VETERANS

Returning BC39 veterans in this year’s lineup include Kevin Thomas Jr. (2nd in 2024 prelim), as well as Logan Seavey (3rd in 2023 finale), Daison Pursley (3rd in 2024 prelim), Jacob Denney (4th in 2023 & 2024 prelim), Gavin Miller (5th in 2024 prelim) and Zach Daum (6th in 2022 finale), Kyle Cummins (9th in 2024 prelim), Zach Wigal (10th in 2024 prelim), Mitchel Moles (11th in 2023 prelim) and J.J. Yeley (13th in 2024 prelim), all of whom have previously captured USAC National Midget feature victories.

Kaylee Bryson (7th in 2022 finale) is the lone woman in this year’s BC39 field. She’s joined by veterans Ethan Mitchell (7th in 2024 prelim), Briggs Danner (7th in 2024 prelim), Hayden Reinbold (10th in 2023 prelim), Dillon Welch (11th in 2019 finale), Kevin Newton (12th in 2024 prelim), Drake Edwards (14th in 2024 prelim), Chelby Hinton (16th in 2023 prelim), Clinton Boyles (16th in 2023 prelim), Gunnar Setser (16th in 2024 prelim), Frankie Guerrini (17th in 2024 prelim), Trevor Cline (17th in 2023 & 2024 prelim), Kyle Jones (17th in 2023 prelim) and Chris Baue (20th in 2024 prelim).

The list of veteran BC39 drivers who have previously competed at IMS but are vying for their first career feature starts at IMS consists of Josh Hodge, Jonathan Beason, Cody Weisensel, Devon Dobie, Connor Wolf, Rylan Gray and Lance Bennett.

THE POINTS

Interestingly, the top-three in the current USAC National Midget standings have all previously won BC39 feature events at IMS.

Justin Grant, a prelim and championship night winner in 2023, leads the standings by a 21-point margin over Kale Drake, a 2024 prelim night victor. Cannon McIntosh, last year’s championship night winner, stands third in the standings, 59 back from Grant.

As opposed to most traditional USAC National Midget events throughout the 2025 season, the BC39 will offer a different point structure due to the altered format. Feature points only will be offered toward the championship standings on each night of competition. All non-transfers will receive 10 points.

THE FORMAT

All USAC National Midget licensed drivers and entrants will receive feature points only on Tuesday based on their finishing position.

On Tuesday, heat race positions will be selected via draft at 4:30pm EDT. 8 heat races will be held with starting positions based on their selections during the heat race draft. Points for heat races will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions advanced. Heat race winners plus the top-8 in overall points will be locked into Tuesday’s feature. Those 16 drivers will start straight-up based on overall points in the first 16 positions of the feature. The top-4 finishers from each of the two 12-lap semi-features will transfer into the feature. The semi-feature transfers will line up in positions 17-24 of the feature lineup based on their finishing order in the semi. The 30-lap feature will pay $5,000-to-win.

On Wednesday, six 10-lap qualifying races will be held and will be lined up based on Tuesday’s heat race points. The top-6 (36 total) in heat race points will start inverted in each of their respective qualifying races. Points for the qualifying races will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions advanced. Drivers ranking 1-18 in overall points following the qualifying races will lock into Wednesday’s feature and will start the feature straight-up based off overall points. Drivers ranking 19-30 in overall points following the qualifying races will compete in a semi-feature event. Drivers ranking 30th on back in overall points following the qualifying races will compete in one of two C-Main events. The top-4 finishers from each of the two 10-lap C-Mains will transfer into the semi-feature and will start at the tail of the field according to their C-Main finishing order. The top-6 finishers from the 15-lap semi-feature will transfer to the feature and will start in positions 19-24, rows 10-11-12. The 39-lap feature will pay $20,039-to-win.

THE ACTIVITIES

Several fun activities have been arranged for race fans to take part in throughout the BC39.

After the conclusion of Tuesday night’s BC39 preliminary feature, the gates will be opened and the crowd will be allowed to experience the racetrack from inside the walls. Fans will be invited onto the track to meet USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship drivers, while getting a unique opportunity to walk around the track and see the cars up close.

Prior to the start of the BC39 on Wednesday, a driver meet & greet and autograph session will be held from 4-5pm for all race fans to partake in at the merchandise area inside the gates. BC39 posters will be handed to fans. After the meet & greet, all fans are welcome to attend the public drivers meeting.

A helmet will be signed by all participating BC39 drivers, which will then be auctioned off. You can bid on the helmet, as well as race-used victory lane boards and banners used during this year’s BC39, at the USAC merchandise trailer on one of the two BC39 race days.‍ All proceeds will directly benefit USAC RaceAid, which provides financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

JUNIOR SPRINTS ADDED TO THE CARD

Eighteen Junior Sprint drivers will compete on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time on July 1-2.

The invitational Stoops Buick GMC Junior Sprint event will take place in conjunction with the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship events at IMS.

Among the drivers in the field will be Owen Larson and Audrey Larson, the 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, respectively, of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Kyle Larson.

A complete show for the Junior Sprint drivers will take place each night on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three. The format consists of group qualifying, three heat races and a 20-lap feature.

RACE DETAILS

The July 1-2 event on the 1/5-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS continues to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023) and Cannon McIntosh (2024).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 30, with team parking from Noon-5pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS on Tuesday, July 1, with a full program of events for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 4pm and hot laps are slated to begin at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 2, will consist of full programs for both the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the Stoops Junior Sprint Invitational. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4:30pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while hot laps are set to begin at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.

Both nights of the BC39 will be aired live on FloRacing.

2025 BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS ENTRIES

00 (R) BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, TX (Chandler Grand Prix)

2 (R) KYLE SIMON/Covington, OH (Nick Poe)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

3p (R) JUSTIN PECK/Monrovia, IN (Team Petty-Rossi Racing)

4 (R) STEVEN SNYDER JR./Rising Sun, MD (RMS Racing)

4B CHELBY HINTON/Dubberly, LA (Klatt Enterprises)

5 (R) P.J. GARGIULO/Morton, PA (P.J. Gargiulo)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Josh Hodge)

7s (R) CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Tim Engler)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Tim Engler)

8 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (Cornell Racing Stables)

8D (R) MILES DOHERTY/Delmar, IA (Miles Doherty Racing)

8J (R) COOPER MILLER/Graham, TX (Cooper Miller)

8K (R) JEFFREY ABBEY/Rhome, TX (Jeffrey Abbey)

8m (R) KADE MORTON/Coweta, OK (Blane Morton)

11 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

11A (R) LANE GOODMAN/Broken Arrow, OK (Blane Morton)

11B CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Scott Beierle)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14B JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Holley Hollan)

14JB (R) JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing)

16 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Dan Minear)

16TH KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (2nd Law Motorsports)

17H (R) AUSTIN WOOD/Germantown, TN (Austin Wood)

17K (R) COLE PARKER/Coal City, IN (Robert Cummings)

17L (R) KORBYN HAYSLETT/Troy, OH (Robert Cummings)

19 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

19R (R) RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20w CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI (Bill Burrington Motorsports)

21 (R) CORD KISTHARDT/Hershey, PA (Cord Kisthardt)

23 DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

26 (R) CORBIN RUESCHENBERG/Mesa, AZ (Scott Rueschenberg)

27x KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Joyner Motorsports)

35s (R) CHRISTOPHER HARTMAN/Boulder, CO (Josh Hodge)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Bill Baue)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand Racing)

40x BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Chase McDermand Racing)

41 CONNOR WOLF/Lafayette, IN (OMR / Rase Motorsports)

43 GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

45 (R) BRADLEY COX/Burkburnett, TX (Lonnie Cox)

55 TREVOR CLINE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

57F (R) TYLER FITZPATRICK/Columbia City, IN (Tyler Fitzpatrick)

60 (R) DUSTY YOUNG/Benton, AR (Chappue Motorsports)

60x DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (John LeVecque)

61 (R) CHRIS SHEIL/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason)

63 (R) CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Joe Dooling-Curb/Agajanian)

63G FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (Frankie Guerrini)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K (R) COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, FL (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71B (R) BRAXTON CUMMINGS/Bedford, IN (Robert Cummings)

C71 (R) CARTER JENSRUD/River Falls, WI (Carter Jensrud)

71K CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

81G RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers Racing)

83 DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (CB Industries)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

86x (R) MACK LEOPARD/Beavercreek, OH (CB Industries)

87 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (CB Industries)

91 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Cappy Mason)

92 (R) MIKE HESS/Petersburg, IL (Stephen Fairfield)

95 (R) CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Jim Miller)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98K (R) BRANDON CARR/Sheffield, UK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

**(R) Represents a BC39 Rookie

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-578, 2-Kale Drake-557, 3-Cannon McIntosh-519, 4-Jacob Denney-515, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-478, 6-Logan Seavey-467, 7-Drake Edwards-440, 8-Steven Snyder Jr.-436, 9-Gavin Miller-413, 10-Gunnar Setser-373.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TRACK RECORDS AT THE DIRT TRACK AT IMS:

8 Laps – 9/29/2023 – Justin Grant – 1:37.26

10 Laps – 8/19/2021 – Emerson Axsom – 2:04.91

12 Laps – 9/30/2023 – Jacob Denney – 2:32.80

BC39 CHAMPIONS:

2018: Brady Bacon (FMR Racing #76m)

2019: Zeb Wise (Clauson Marshall Racing #39BC)

2020: Not Held

2021: Kyle Larson (CB Industries #86)

2022: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

2023: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2)

2024: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

BC39 PRELIMINARY NIGHT FEATURE WINNERS:

2023: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

2023: Justin Grant (RMS Racing #2)

2024: Chase McDermand (Chase McDermand #40) & Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)