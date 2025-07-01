Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Capture Cedar Lake Speedway Victory

Inside Line Promotions

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 30, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports and David Gravel reached the double-digit wins mark last Friday during the opening night of a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Cedar Lake Speedway.

Gravel qualified fifth quickest and he won a heat race from the outside of the front row to advance into the dash. A run from fourth to third place lined him up on the inside of the second row in the main event.

“We qualified good and heat raced well,” he said. “We had a decent dash draw and moved forward. The start of the feature worked out for us with someone jumping the start and moving us up to the front row. I was able to control the race getting out to the early lead.”

Gravel led the distance for his 10 th triumph of the season and the 113 th of his career.

“It wasn’t without a lot of effort,” he said. “We had a lot of parts changes and the front wing got crooked in the feature. Earlier in the night, the fuel valve was leaking and we had a steering gear leaking oil so we had to change the steering box. In hot laps, fuel was leaking on me and then while I was pulling into the pits I didn’t have brakes. We were very fortunate to have what we had to win that race after a difficult start to the night.”

Gravel timed in 12 th quickest to open Saturday’s program.

“The track was a little different and I think I needed to be higher on the track,” he said. “We didn’t qualify the greatest, but was fortunate to not be one spot worse and starting fifth in the first heat race. We got lucky that we started fourth in heat three and that’s when the track started slicking off and changing. I was able to take advantage.”

Gravel hustled from fourth to win the heat race. He then charged from sixth to third place in the dash.

“We passed three in the dash and felt good,” he said. “In the feature, the track was different and fairly dominant around the top with a fast pace. It was just starting to slow down, but didn’t quite get there before the race ended. Pretty much when you’re up front you had to haul ass on the cushion.”

Gravel gained a position to place second for his 33 rd top five of the season. The strong weekend increased his lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings to 184 points.

The team will have this weekend off before resuming World of Outlaws competition July 10 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., during the Deer Creek Clash and July 11-12 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis., during the Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 27 – Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. – Qualifying: 5; Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

June 28 – Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. – Qualifying: 12; Heat race: 1 (4); Dash: 3 (6); Feature: 2 (3).

SEASON STATS –

39 races, 10 wins, 33 top fives, 38 top 10s, 38 top 15s, 38 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 10 at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., for the Deer Creek Clash and July 11-12 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis., for the Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

