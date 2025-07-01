Freddie Rahmer takes Lincoln Speedweek event

By Bill W

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

PA Speedweek

40 cars

Cars were split into two groups for qualifying. Kody Hartlaub (14th car out to time) set the standard in group one and overall at 14.102 seconds. Kyle Larson (5th car out) was second quick, followed by Chad Trout (10th), Aaron Bollinger (6th) and Brock Zearfoss (15th). Cameron Smith (1st car out) set quick time in the second group at 14.184 seconds. He was followed by Anthony Macri (3rd), Jeff Halligan (8th), Freddie Rahmer (7th) and Logan Rumsey (20th).

Heat one (started): 1. 8Z-Brock Zearfoss (2); 2. 1X-Chad Trout (1); 3. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr (5); 4. 95-Kody Hartlaub (4); 5. X-Matt Campbell (8); / 6. 38-Brett Strickler (7); 7. 39-Jordan Thomas (3); 8. 53-Alex Attard (9); 9. 5-Glenndon Forsythe (10); 10. 5R-Tyler Ross (6)

10-lap heats took the top five to the feature, the winner and fastest qualifier (starting fourth) if they finished in the top five, to the feature redraw. Heats were fairly entertaining including this one. Trout led Zearfoss, Thomas, Wagaman and Hartlaub early. Hartlaub used a slick move on lap two to gain two spots to third. Wagaman then took fourth from Thoams on lap five. Ross followed him into fifth on lap six. Thomas shot back by Ross in a battle for the final transfer in a good battle on lap seven, but the two made contact. Ross ended up doing a 360 spin and was sent to the tail for the restart. With three to go, Trout lead Zearfoss, Hartlaub, Wagaman and Thomas. Wagaman grabbed third on the restart, and B. Strickler snagged the final transfer. On the last lap, Zearfoss stole the win, while Campbell picked off the final transfer from B. Strickler.

Heat two (started): 1. 5E-Aaron Bollinger (1); 2. 57-Kyle Larson (4); 3. 17-Dylan Norris (2); 4. 20-Brady Bacon (3); 5. 27S-Robbie Kendall (5) / 6. 99M-Kyle Moody (8); 7. 8-Billy Dietrich (6); 8. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr (7); 9. 2D-Jordan Givler (9); 10. 39T-Olivia Thayer (10)

Bollinger led the distance. Larson moved into second right away, but settled there. Bacon took fourth from Kendall on lap four.

Heat three (started): 1. 41-Logan Rumsey (2); 2. 48-Danny Dietrich (7); 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe (3); 4. 75-Cameron Smith (4); 5. 88-Brandon Rahmer (5) / 6. 19R-Tyler Walker (10); 7. 38S-Jordan Strickler (9); 8. 12-Mike Bittinger (6); 9. 23A-Chris Arnold (8); 10. 45-Jeff Halligan (1)

Rumsey led wire to wire. Halligan was battling for the lead two laps in when he and Rumsey contacted. Halligan ended up off on the hook with a broken front end. Halligan’s exit moved Dietrich, who had a disappointing time trial, into the final transfer spot behind Rumsey, Wolfe, Smith and B. Rahmer. He grabbed fourth on the restart, while Walker, knocking a lot of rust off, had moved on the top from the last row to sixth. Ditrich passed Smith for third on lap six and got by Wolfe for second coming to the white flag.

Heat four (started): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer (1); 2. 39M-Anthony Macri (4); 3. 23-Chase Dietz (2); 4. 55-Domenic Melair (7); 5. 66-Ryan Newton (5) / 6. 11T-TJ Stutts (3); 7. 91-Preston Lattomus (8); 8. 67-JJ Loss (6); 9. 2-Jude Siegel (9); 10. 47-Todd King (10)

F. Rahmer led throughout with Macri, Dietz and Melair in tow. Stutts held the final transfer for eight laps before Newton pulled a slider in turn two off to grab the spot. Dietz and Macri avoided disaster when the former shot a slide job across two. Macri got hard on the brakes, tagged Dietz’s rear bumper and drove back by.

B main (started): 1. 45-Jeff Halligan (2); 2. 8-Billy Dietrich (8); 3. 19R-Tyler Walker (4); 4. 38-Brett Strickler (3) / 5. 99M-Kyle Moody (5); 6. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr (12); 7. 11T-TJ Stutts (6); 8. 38S-Jordan Strickler (7); 9. 91-Preston Lattomus (9); 10. 5R-Tyler Ross (16); 11. 39-Jordan Thomas (1); 12. 67-JJ Loss (13); 13. 23A-Chris Arnold (15); 14. 12-Mike Bittinger (11); 15. 2-Jude Siegel (17); 16. 53-Alex Attard (10); 17. 39T-Olivia Thayer (19); 18. 5-Glenndon Forsythe (14); 19. 47-Todd King (18); DNS – 2D-Jordan Givler

The 12-lapper took the top four to the A. Halligan led the distance. Walker moved into second early, ahead of Thomas and B Strickler. B. Strickler got by Thomas on lap two for third, and Moody followed him into the final transfer spot on lap three. King stopped and exited at that point. B. Dietrich was moving forward after starting eighth and entered the top five on lap six. The next circuit, he used the low side to pass Moody for fourth. On lap eight, he took third from B. Strickler and then passed Walker on the final lap to end up second.

A main (started): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer (4); 2. 39M-Anthony Macri (1); 3. 5E-Aaron Bollinger (3); 4. 95-Kody Hartlaub (2); 5. 75-Cameron Smith (5); 6. 48-Danny Dietrich (10); 7. 57-Kyle Larson (8); 8. 41-Logan Rumsey (6); 9. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr (11); 10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe (12); 11. 8Z-Brock Zearfoss (7); 12. 17-Dylan Norris (13); 13. 88-Brandon Rahmer (18); 14. 1X-Chad Trout (9); 15. 20-Brady Bacon (15); 16. 45-Jeff Halligan (21); 17. 19R-Tyler Walker (23); 18. 27S-Robbie Kendall (19); 19. 38-Brett Strickler (24); 20. X-Matt Campbell (17); 21. 55-Domenic Melair (16); 22. 66-Ryan Newton (20); 23. 8-Billy Dietrich (22); 24. 23-Chase Dietz (14)

The 30-lapper would be shortened to 25 by rain and pay $10,000 to win. Macri shot out from the pole early, as F. Rahmer and Hartlaub settled behind him. Four laps in, Dietz got into a tangle while running ninth and ended up flipping in turn four. He was uninjured. Campbell and Melair were also involved and restarted at the tail. Macri led F. Rahmer, Hartlaub, Bollinger and Smith back to green. Bollinger got by Hartlaub for third on the restart, in a battle that would see them exchange the spot five times before Bollinger took it for good. Up front, Macri and F. Rahmer separated themselves with the battle going on behind them. On lap 14, F. Rahmer used the low side of turn two to take the point and pull away. He entered lapped traffic on lap 16. B. Dietrich stopped to bring yellow on lap 21, and retired. Larson used the high side to pass D. Dietrich for sixth on the restart, but would surrender the spot a couple laps later when he got in the fluff. With five to go, Campbell got upside down in turn four. He was unhurt, and the rains came. After calling for the cars after rain stopped again, the event was called with lightning in the area. Walker was the hard-charger.

