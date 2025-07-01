Huset’s Speedway Opens Ticket Sales for 2026 BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Featuring $150,000-to-Win Huset’s Hustle and $300,000-to-Win Event Finale

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 30, 2025) – The 5 th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals is setting up to be the biggest.

The event, which set the record for the highest payout to the feature winner – $250,000 – in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history in 2023 and this year, is seeing a sizeable increase in the purse.

The 2026 spectacle, which runs June 17-20, concludes with a new World of Outlaws record $300,000 to the winner on June 20. Additionally, the feature winner of the Huset’s Hustle on June 18 will earn a staggering $150,000 – an increase of $50,000 from this year’s payout.

Four-day ticket sales as well as camping is on sale online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Huset’s Speedway is in the middle of taking a brief break following this year’s BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards, which was won by Michael “Buddy” Kofoid on June 21.

Kofoid has captured the event finale the last two years with David Gravel winning the 2023 version and Sheldon Haudenschild topping the inaugural event in 2022.

The next event on the Huset’s Speedway schedule is July 13 for Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

UP NEXT –

July 13 for Hall of Fame Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .