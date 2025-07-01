RAIN, SEVERE WEATHER AND FLOOD WATCH FORCES CANCELLATION OF PA 410 SPEED WEEK SHOW AT GRANDVIEW TUESDAY, July 1, 2025

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JULY 1, 2025 . . . . . Heavy rain on Monday night that saturated the grounds and the forecast of rain joined by high winds, severe weather and potential flooding in the early evening hours has forced the decision to cancel the Tuesday night, July 1 Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event joined by the 358 Modifieds. It is with great disappointment that we had to make this decision as this event is always the highlight of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. At this time there are no plans to reschedule this event due to the already full schedule of racing the balance of the year.

For race fans who have paid for their advance tickets, you will get a full refund. Please call 443 513 4456 on Wednesday and will set-up the process.

Thank you to all for the 36 years of support of Thunder on the Hill and we look forward to a rain free 2026 season. We also wish the best to the remaining tracks and all the competitors who take part in Speed Week 2025.

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill