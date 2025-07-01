Independence Day weekend brings huge double header to Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway will offer something for just about any dirt track enthusiast over Independence Day weekend, with an eclectic double header on deck this Friday and Saturday.

A cornerstone of the weekend is the annual Freedom Fireworks spectacular on Friday July 4th, which offers championship auto racing and a massive fireworks display to cap the evening.

Friday’s opener will include the traditional Fourth of July divisions, with the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks and the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models competing.

Seating during the Fourth of July event is Reserved in the main covered grandstand and can be purchased via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/prs070425 or at the gate. Kids 11 and under are free in the stands.

Then on Saturday Placerville Speedway welcomes in a night of all open wheel racing with the inaugural All Coast Construction/ Avanti Windows & Doors Triple Crown.

If a driver can sweep the main events with the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USCS Wingless Sprint Cars and the USAC Western States Midgets, they’ll earn a $10,000 bonus.

With the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars handing out $2,000-to-win on July 5th, a driver has the potential to bring home a total payday of $16,250 if they can complete the Triple Crown sweep.

The popular Ultimate Sprint Car Series make their third ever Placerville Speedway appearance during the show. The event presented by Rattle Snake Ridge will offer $2,500-to-win the feature.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets are also set for their final tune up prior to November’s running of the Hangtown 100, which is sanctioned by the NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midgets.

Rounding out the card on July 5th are the BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints, as they contest another round with the “King of the Non-Wing” series.

Grandstand seating during the Triple Crown will be General Admission on Saturday July 5th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked. Tickets can be purchased via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr070525 or at the gate.

The pit gate will open at noon each day, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Friday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ultimate Sprint Car Series, USAC Western States Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Triple Crown

Saturday July 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Saturday July 19: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Mini Trucks | Gold Pan Rampage WST Speedweek Night Two ($5,000-to-win/$500-to-start)