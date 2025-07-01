KALAMAZOO SET TO HOST MUST SEE RACING INDEPENDENCE DAY DOUBLE

By Jim Hanks

July 1, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com is set to take center stage this Friday night July 4 when the series visits Kalamazoo Speedway in Kalamazoo, Michigan for the first time since 2022.

The Must See Racing National 410 Series will join the Midwest Lights Series for a double-header of winged sprint car racing with a huge Independence Day celebration of speed. The Midwest Lights Series will be competing in twin 20-lap feature events capped off by the 30-lalp 410 National feature. Fans will be treated to three feature events on the night.

Must See Racing last competed at Kalamazoo Speedway in 2022 as part of the American Speed US Nationals. Jason Blonde was victorious in the 410 National event while Andrew Bogusz captured the Midwest Lights portion of the event over three years ago.

Kalamazoo Speedway has a rich tradition of hosting winged sprint car events in its 75-year history. The 3/8-mile, high banked asphalt oval opened in 1950. The track has played host to a variety of sprint car series over the years. Winged sprint car events have always been popular with racing fans over the years at the speedway and have consistently drawn great crowds. A huge crowd is anticipated for Friday’s MSR return.

Jason Blonde is expected to be on hand to defend his last MSR victory at Kalamazoo Speedway in 2022. Blonde is also one of several past series champions expected to compete including Joe Liguori, Jimmy McCune, and Charlie Schultz.

Bobby Santos III is the current MSR National Series points leader and holds an 18-point advantage over Kody Swanson while Joe Liguori sits in third place 2-points behind Swanson. Santos III has won both events contested thus far in 2025.

Besides sprint cars, Friday’s event will include the National Compact Touring Series, MCR Dwarfs, Hornet FWD’s, Modified Wheelhorse Racing Tractors, and Fireworks. Gates open at 1:00 PM with racing at 7:00 PM.

For more information on Must See Racing please like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.mustseeracing.coM.