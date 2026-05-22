LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES CONTINUES 37TH SEASON AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY.

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 21, 2026 . . . . . . The always popular Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series spectacular USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars and 358 Modified Double Header is set for Tuesday night, June 16 at the Grandview Speedway brought to you by event sponsor Alpine Building Supply o Schuylkill Haven, PA. Race time is set for 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM. Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456, be sure to provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. On race night, come to the WILL CALL window and you may pay for and pick-up your tickets at 4:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM, one half-hour prior to general admission tickets going on sale.

After both divisions complete qualifying, the first main event is the 40 lap $6,000 to win USAC Jesse Hockett Classic. For the 358 Modifieds, their feature will go 30 laps with $3,000 to win. An added bonus is the Alpine Building Supply $2,000 first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner award. That makes it a $5,000 payday for a 30 lap modified winner.

The 358 Modifieds always make these shows special and feature a list of the best drivers in the Tri-State area. Some expected entries include Eddie Strada, Jared Umbenhauer, Rick Laubach, Jeff Strunk, Logan Watt, Ryan Watt, Brett Kressley, Tim Buckwalter, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Mike Gular and Louden Reimert to name a few.

For the USAC Amsoil Non-Wing Sprints, the expected entry list will include current National Tour point leader Kyle Cummins, defending Eastern Storm Champion Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles, Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., local favorite Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, C.J. Leary and “The Mad Man” Robert Ballou just to name a few.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment are proud sponsors of the Eastern Storm that will reward the 2026 Eastern Storm Champion with $12,000 followed by $6,000 for second, $3,000 for third, $2,000 for fourth and $1,000 for fifth. This payoff is up and above the already race night purse that offers $6,000 to win the feature event.

Alpine Building Supply offers all your building needs from roofing and siding to lumber, tools, and everything in between. Alpine Building Supply accommodates builders, homeowners and the Do It Yourself enthusiasts! Visit Alpine Building Supply at 696 South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven, PA and say hello to Manager Matt Greene. Also, feel free to shop online at alpinebuildingsupply.com

Alpine Building Supply will have a grandstand display/set-up to meet you the race fan so be sure to stop by. They will also have available a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply logo placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful.

The image depicts a rugged, off-road vehicle, likely a snowmobile or ATV, with a mountainous and alpine motif, adorned in a beige, earthy shade. AI-generated content may be incorrect.Based on availability, shirts will be sold at other locations where Alpine Building Supply will be on display. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

Watch for Alpine Building Supply to have a strong presence at all Thunder on the Hill events with some additional surprises soon toannounced.

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES SCHEDULE

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supplies

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill