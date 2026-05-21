Mother Natures Cancel Racing at Port Royal This Weekend; $100,000/Win Bob Weikert Memorial Now July 25-26

By Brian Walker

Port Royal Speedway officials, in conjunction with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing and the Weikert family, have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming three-day Bob Weikert Memorial weekend scheduled for May 22-24 at Port Royal Speedway.

After continued monitoring of weather forecasts calling for significant rain and unfavorable low temperatures throughout the holiday weekend, all parties involved agreed that cancellation was the best course of action after evaluating the overall impact and costs for fans, race teams, traveling series personnel, and the speedway itself.

While the decision is extremely disappointing for everyone involved, speedway officials felt it was important to make the call in a quick and timely manner to help save fans and teams alike the unnecessary travel expenses and logistical costs associated with the event.

“The Bob Weikert Memorial has become one of the biggest and most anticipated sprint car events in the country, so this is certainly not a decision anyone wanted to make,” said the Port Royal Speedway team. “However, the weather outlook for precipitation and temperatures throughout the weekend is simply not conducive to putting on an event of this magnitude. We felt making an early decision was the right thing to do for our fans, teams, partners, and everyone traveling to be part of the weekend.”

The Bob Weikert Memorial will now be made up during the weekend of July 25-26 at Port Royal Speedway. The July 25th program will pay $10,000-to-win, while the July 26th finale is scheduled to pay $100,000-to-win.

Track officials noted that the July 26th event will only pay the full $100,000-to-win purse if the July 25th program is successfully completed. Should the July 25th event be unable to be completed, the July 26th race will be contested on a reduced purse structure that will be announced at a later date.

Fans who purchased reserved seating tickets or camping spots will be able to roll their purchase over to the rescheduled dates.

Port Royal Speedway would like to thank the fans, teams, sponsors, Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing, and the Weikert family for their continued support and understanding.