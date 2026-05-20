AARON REUTZEL CASHES IN: CLAIMS $20,000 PAYDAY IN THRILLING HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES THUNDER OPENER AT GRANDVIEW

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (MAY 19, 2026) – The LEVAN Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series kicked off the 2026 season Tuesday night before a jam-packed Grandview Speedway crowd and a national television audience on FS1, with Aaron Reutzel of Clute, Texas capturing the Interstate Batteries High Limit Sprint Car Series Hodnett Cup. The event was presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment and RICH MAR Florist. Reutzel earned $20,000 for the win after 35 hard-fought laps on the one-third mile oval. A field of thirty-four 410 Sprints turned out for a total purse in excess of $74,000 in the fourth High Limit event at Grandview in four years.

“It was a hard race, I got lucky on that win,” Reutzel said in Victory Lane, referencing a late race red that handed him the lead back. “I’ll take a win any way we can get it.” Reutzel referencing that he lost the lead to Rico Abreu in the late stages of the race only to be spared by red flag that on the restart, move Reutzel back into the lead position.

Reutzel started the race from the pole position aboard the Ridge & Sons Racing No. 87 and led all 35 laps on the high-banked one-third-mile speedway, but the victory was anything but easy.

At the drop of the green flag, Reutzel blasted into the lead with Brady Bacon immediately applying pressure while Daison Pursley, Chase Dietz, and Rico Abreu raced inside the top five. By lap six, Reutzel had already reached heavy lapped traffic with Bacon throwing repeated challenges at the leader on both ends of the speedway.

Bacon mounted his strongest challenge on laps seven through nine, repeatedly diving low entering turns one and two while Reutzel maintained momentum around the outside. Pursley joined the fight, two circuits later, making it a thrilling three-car battle for the lead.

Despite navigating slower traffic, Reutzel maintained a narrow advantage through the opening stages while Abreu steadily worked his way forward from his fifth-place starting spot. By lap 12, the St. Helena, California driver had quickly entered the battle at the front.

The event’s first caution flag waved on lap 13 when Kyle Larson spun in turn two while racing inside the top ten.

Reutzel executed a flawless restart over Bacon and Pursley, while Abreu powered into second just one lap later and immediately began chasing down the leader. By lap 18, Abreu had reeled in Reutzel’s No. 87 as the leaders again encountered slower traffic.

Another caution on lap 22 tightened the field when Pursley suffered a flat left rear tire following contact involving Kasey Kahne while running inside the top five. Reutzel led Abreu, Bacon, and Kahne to the restart with 13 laps remaining.

Reutzel maintained command on the restart, as Dietz moved into third while Abreu repeatedly challenged Reutzel for the top spot. With seven laps remaining, Abreu overtook Reutzel exiting turn 2, before a violent red flag incident with Brent Marks, Pursley, and Chase Randall, halted the race.

With the rundown reverting back to the previous lap, Reutzel regained control and made the most of the ensuing restart.

Over the final five circuits, Abreu searched for a way by, repeatedly switching lanes to challenge the leader. Despite heavy pressure all the way to the checkered flag, Reutzel held on to score his fifth Interstate Batteries High Limit Sprint Car Series victory of the season and secure the prestigious Hodnett Cup Perpetual Trophy.

Abreu settled for second at the finish with Chase Dietz completing the podium. Kasey Kahne finished fourth with Brady Bacon rounding out the top five.

Gio Scelzi set the fastest time of the night with a lap of 12.454. Heat Races were won by Bacon, Danny Sams III, Reutzel, and Abreu. Chase Randall won the B Main.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns to Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, June 16 when the USAC National Sprint Car Series Jesse Hockett Classic and NASCAR 358 Modifieds presented by Alpine Building Supplies.

For more information, visit www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Interstate Batteries High Limit Sprint Car Series Results

Hodnett Cup A-Main (35 Laps): 1. Aaron Reutzel, 2. Rico Abreu, 3. Chase Dietz, 4. Kasey Kahne, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Giovanni Scelzi, 8. Justin Peck, 9. Danny Dietrich, 10. Danny Sams III, 11. Kerry Madsen, 12. Tanner Holmes, 13. Kyle Larson, 14. Brenham Crouch, 15. Tanner Thorson, 16. Tyler Ross, 17. T.J. Stutts, 18. Steven Snyder Jr., 19. Sye Lynch, 20. Freddie Rahmer, 21. Hank Davis, 22. Ryan Smith, 23. Brent Marks, 24. Daison Pursley, 25. Chase Randall

Dash (7 Laps) – 1. Aaron Reutzel, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Giovanni Scelzi, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Rico Abreu, 6. Chase Dietz, 7. Kasey Kahne, 8. Danny Sams III

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Steven Snyder Jr., 4. Tanner Thorson, 5. Giovanni Scelzi

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – 1. Danny Sams III, 2. Kerry Madsen, 3. Kyle Larson, 4. Kasey Kahne, 5. Brenham Crouch

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – 1. Aaron Reutzel, 2. Tanner Holmes, 3. Ryan Smith, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Brent Marks

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Chase Dietz, 4. Justin Peck, 5. T.J. Stutts

B Main (12 Laps) — 1. Chase Randall, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Tyler Ross, 4. Logan Rumsey, 5. Cameron Smith, 6. Brock Zearfoss, 7. Sye Lynch, 8. Austin Bishop, 9. Preston Lattomus, 10. Ronald Helmick, 11. Hank Davis, 12. Hayden Miller, 13. Gage Pulkrabek, 14. JT Ferry

Time Trials

Qualifying A: 1. Giovanni Scelzi — 12.454, 2. Kasey Kahne — 12.597, 3. Brady Bacon — 12.624, 4. Danny Sams III — 12.716, 5. Steven Snyder Jr — 12.767, 6. Kyle Larson — 12.769, 7. Danny Dietrich — 12.775, 8. Kerry Madsen — 12.801, 9. Freddie Rahmer — 12.844, 10. Chase Randall — 12.883, 11. Tanner Thorson — 12.900, 12. Brenham Crouch — 12.984, 13. Austin Bishop — 13.018, 14. Ronald Helmick — 13.233, 15. Gage Pulkrabek — 13.243, 16. Cameron Smith — 13.272, 17. JT Ferry — 13.562, 18. Hank Davis — 13.562.

Qualifying B: 1. Daison Pursley — 12.654, 2. Chase Dietz — 12.672, 3. Aaron Reutzel — 12.748, 4. Rico Abreu — 12.755, 5. Tanner Holmes — 12.866, 6. Justin Peck — 12.998, 7. Ryan Smith — 13.044, 8. Tyler Courtney — 13.060, 9. Brent Marks — 13.089, 10. Tyler Ross — 13.279, 11. Logan Rumsey — 13.436, 12. Sye Lynch — 13.530, 13. Preston Lattomus — 13.605, 14. Ryan Taylor — 13.837, 15. Hayden Miller — 13.933, 16. T.J. Stutts — 14.202, 17. Brock Zearfoss — 55.555

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supplies

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill