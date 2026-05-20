WESTBROOK, SCHRADER, COSTA, AND BEAGLE TAKE VICTORIES AT 29TH OHSWEKEN SEASON OPENER

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 15, 2026) – Lone Wolf Fireworks & I.L.A. Sports presented the 29th Season Opening Night with UMP vs. CDN Modifieds on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Dylan Westbrook, Ken Schrader, Jesse Costa, and Ryan Beagle took A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Dylan Westbrook started on pole with Matt Farnham next to him for the 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Westbrook took a commanding lead over the field as he rocketed ahead of Farnham. Traffic became a factor by lap four as was Westbrook was on a torrid pace.

Jacob Dykstra brought out the only caution of the race on lap ten as he slowed down on the front stretch, erasing Westbrook’s healthy lead. Westbrook stood tall to the challenge as he successfully held off the field to claim his 51st career 360 Sprint Car win at Ohsweken. Following next to round out the top five were Darren Dryden second, Skyler Evans third from row four, Kyle Phillips fourth, and Farnham fifth.

UMP vs. CDN Modifieds

Glenn Styres and Clayton Smith brought the field to the start the 20 lap UMP vs. CDN Modifieds A-Main. The start of the race was called off due to Jaiden Miller colliding with the inside wall in turn four. The second attempt lasted only one lap after Miller again found the inside wall in turn four. The restart saw Ken Schrader pass for the lead over Styres on lap two. Styres mounted a valiant comeback on lap five, briefly leading the race until Schrader took over again. This battle allowed Greg Belyea to sneak up and join the battle for the lead.

Styres spun on lap ten as he was trying to defend his second position over Belyea. The restart found Charlie Sandercock chasing Schrader down and taking over at the front. Styres suffered a second spin with just two laps left, setting up a two lap dash to the finish. Schrader used this last chance shot to regain the lead, winning the thrilling race over Sandercock by just 0.001 seconds. Next to finish were Belyea in third, Dennis Lunger Jr. fourth and Jake Hooker fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Brett Stratford and Jesse Costa brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Stratford led the first opening lap, however Costa overtook him on the next lap. The leader began to encounter lap traffic by lap eight. Mikey Kruchka moved into second on lap twelve and began to challenge Costa for the lead.

Kruchka made his overtake for the lead just before Travis Hoffstetter spun in turn two with just four laps left to go and brought out the yellow flag. Costa regained the lead after the restart and went on to his 14th career Ohsweken Crate Sprint Car win. Finishing next were Kruchka in second, Stratford third, Liam Martin fourth, and Steve Murdock fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Dave Bailey and Kacey Huffman to begin the Thunder Stock A-Main. Bailey grabbed the early lead, getting the better of Huffman. Bailey began to navigate traffic by lap four. Meanwhile, Ryan Beagle methodically raced himself into second by lap six after starting eighth on the grid.

Beagle set up a pass on Bailey with five laps left to go which also allowed Kyle Wert to sneak through the door to second. Beagle crossed the finish first for his 27th career Ohsweken Thunder Stock win, with Wert finding second, and Bailey settling for third. Rounding out the top five were George Grosul fourth and Ron Loggie fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Total Rentals and Asphalt Works present Truckers Night plus Duel on the Dirt Home Track Race #1 on Friday, May 22, 2026. The Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will be in competition, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, May 15, 2026

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 103

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Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (24 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps – NT

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans[8]; 4. 21K-Kyle Phillips[6]; 5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]; 6. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 7. 15-Ryan Turner[9]; 8. 39-Cory Turner[5]; 9. 84-Mike Lichty[4]; 10. 7-Eric Gledhill[11]; 11. 68-Aaron Turkey[10]; 12. 77T-Tyeller Powless[15]; 13. 90-Travis Cunningham[18]; 14. 46-Kevin Pauls[16]; 15. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[20]; 16. 0-Glenn Styres[12]; 17. 28K-Tate O’Leary[22]; 18. (DNF) 10J-Jeremy Hughes[21]; 19. (DNF) 70-Baily Heard[13]; 20. (DNF) 5D-Jacob Dykstra[17]; 21. (DNF) 94-Todd Hoddick[19]; 22. (DNF) 0C-Cole MacDonald[23]; 23. (DNS) 45-Nick Sheridan; 24. (DNS) 88H-Josh Hansen

Hard Charger – Skyler Evans +5

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 Laps – NT

1. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 4. 68-Aaron Turkey[5]; 5. 70-Baily Heard[3]; 6. 46-Kevin Pauls[7]; 7. (DNF) 94-Todd Hoddick[6]; 8. (DNS) 28K-Tate O’Leary

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 Laps – 01:52.006

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 2. 21K-Kyle Phillips[2]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 4. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 5. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 6. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 8. 0C-Cole MacDonald[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 Laps – NT

1. 84-Mike Lichty[1]; 2. 39-Cory Turner[4]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 4. 0-Glenn Styres[5]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[7]; 6. 90-Travis Cunningham[6]; 7. 10J-Jeremy Hughes[8]; 8. (DNF) 88H-Josh Hansen[2]

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UMP vs. CDN Modifieds (17 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 9-Ken Schrader[4]; 2. 57-Charlie Sandercock[6]; 3. 25-Greg Belyea[5]; 4. 71L-Dennis Lunger Jr[16]; 5. 1V-Jake Hooker[7]; 6. 5X-Tim Richardson[3]; 7. 7-Rick Phillips[9]; 8. 85-Brittany Moon[11]; 9. 51-Mike Freeman[14]; 10. 09-Dan Price[13]; 11. 0-Glenn Styres[1]; 12. 14-Mario Toniolo[10]; 13. 91-Jaiden Miller[15]; 14. (DNF) 14M-Matthew Moore[12]; 15. (DNF) 53-Brad Simpson[8]; 16. (DNF) 313-Clayton Smith[2]; 17. (DNF) 75-Mike Demars[17]

Hard Charger – Dennis Lunger Jr +12

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 Laps – NT

1. 0-Glenn Styres[2]; 2. 5X-Tim Richardson[5]; 3. 313-Clayton Smith[9]; 4. 1V-Jake Hooker[6]; 5. 7-Rick Phillips[1]; 6. 85-Brittany Moon[7]; 7. 09-Dan Price[3]; 8. 91-Jaiden Miller[4]; 9. 75-Mike Demars[8]

Heat Race 2 [Started} 8 Laps – 02:23.438

1. 57-Charlie Sandercock; 2. 25-Greg Belyea[2]; 3. 9-Ken Schrader[3]; 4. 53-Brad Simpson[7]; 5. 14-Mario Toniolo[8]; 6. 14M-Matthew Moore[1]; 7. 51-Mike Freeman[4]; 8. (DNF) 71L-Dennis Lunger Jr[6]

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Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (36 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – NT

1. 52-Jesse Costa[2]; 2. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[3]; 3. BS39-Brett Stratford[1]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[8]; 5. 2M-Steve Murdock[5]; 6. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 7. 72-Bruno Richard[16]; 8. 48-Lance Erskine[6]; 9. 4-Mack DeMan[11]; 10. 16X-Keegan Baker[12]; 11. 2S-Al Sleight[13]; 12. 26X-Campbell Baker[17]; 13. 24A-AJ Lewis[7]; 14. 27-Niko Hansen[22]; 15. 51-Trevor Young[18]; 16. 94-Ryan Fraser[21]; 17. 11W-Jeremy May[15]; 18. 53-Logan Shwedyk[9]; 19. 28T-Cameron Thomson[23]; 20. 14-Larry Gledhill[20]; 21. 14B-Broden Weiler[27]; 22. 78-Darren McLennan[25]; 23. 57C-Cooper Fritz[26]; 24. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[24]; 25. 5-Tom Pellizzari[14]; 26. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[28]; 27. 2-Travis Hofstetter[19]; 28. (DNF) 50LS-Adrian Stahle[10]

B-Main [Started] 12 Laps – NT

1. 94-Ryan Fraser[2]; 2. 27-Niko Hansen[4]; 3. 28T-Cameron Thomson[8]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[1]; 5. 78-Darren McLennan[3]; 6. 57C-Cooper Fritz[9]; 7. 14B-Broden Weiler[10]; 8. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[15]; 9. 24R-Rodney Rutherford[14]; 10. 24K-Kiana Teal[7]; 11. 55-Cory Whittam[5]; 12. 88R-Riley Mercer[11]; 13. (DNF) 69K-Ken Hamilton[6]; 14. (DNS) 20-Johnny Miller; 15. (DNS) 44-Connor Ross; 16. (DNS) 89L-Logan Ferguson

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 Laps – NT

1. 52-Jesse Costa[4]; 2. 24A-AJ Lewis[2]; 3. 53-Logan Shwedyk[1]; 4. 2S-Al Sleight[3]; 5. 26X-Campbell Baker[5]; 6. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[8]; 7. 55-Cory Whittam[7]; 8. 57C-Cooper Fritz[6]; 9. 20-Johnny Miller[9]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 Laps – NT

1. BS39-Brett Stratford[2]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[3]; 3. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[4]; 4. 5-Tom Pellizzari[1]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 6. 94-Ryan Fraser[5]; 7. 69K-Ken Hamilton[7]; 8. 14B-Broden Weiler[8]; 9. (DNF) 89L-Logan Ferguson[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 Laps – 02:05.023

1. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 2. 48-Lance Erskine[2]; 3. 4-Mack DeMan[3]; 4. 11W-Jeremy May[5]; 5. 2-Travis Hofstetter[7]; 6. 78-Darren McLennan[1]; 7. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 8. (DNF) 88R-Riley Mercer[6]; 9. (DNS) 44-Connor Ross

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 Laps – NT

1. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 2. 01K-Mikey Kruchka[2]; 3. 16X-Keegan Baker[1]; 4. 72-Bruno Richard[4]; 5. 14-Larry Gledhill[5]; 6. 27-Niko Hansen[6]; 7. 28T-Cameron Thomson[7]; 8. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[9]; 9. (DNF) 24R-Rodney Rutherford[8]

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Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (26 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps – 06:32.741 NTR

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[8]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[6]; 3. 49-Dave Bailey[1]; 4. 03-George Grosul[9]; 5. 97-Ron Loggie[10]; 6. 23-Trevor DeBoer[3]; 7. 21X-Mark Bazuin[4]; 8. 13-Kacey Huffman[2]; 9. 8-Ryan Dinning[14]; 10. 37-Robert Hoskins[11]; 11. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[12]; 12. 55-Mike Thorne[7]; 13. 81-Nick Cameron[15]; 14. 427-Tim Phalen[13]; 15. 26-Keith Dale[16]; 16. 22C-Chris Crowe[21]; 17. 77-Mitch Petta[23]; 18. 44B-Bella General[22]; 19. (DNF) 93K-Mike Klazinga[19]; 20. (DNF) 21-Spencer Smolders[18]; 21. (DNF) 11-Gofast Teeple[24]; 22. (DNF) 76-Jamie Goudge[25]; 23. (DNF) 51D-Dylan Peckham[17]; 24. (DNF) 108-Zack Bleich[5]; 25. (DNS) 69G-Brian General; 26. (DNS) 43-Kyle Andress

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +7

Qualifier 1 [Started] 10 laps – 03:16.362

1. 23-Trevor DeBoer[1]; 2. 49-Dave Bailey[4]; 3. 55-Mike Thorne[2]; 4. 13-Kacey Huffman[6]; 5. 03-George Grosul[3]; 6. 37-Robert Hoskins[10]; 7. 427-Tim Phalen[12]; 8. 81-Nick Cameron[7]; 9. 51D-Dylan Peckham[8]; 10. 93K-Mike Klazinga[9]; 11. 22C-Chris Crowe[11]; 12. 77-Mitch Petta[13]; 13. 76-Jamie Goudge[5]

Qualifier 2 [Started] 10 laps – 03:16.940

1. 19-Kyle Wert[1]; 2. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[9]; 3. 108-Zack Bleich[12]; 4. 21X-Mark Bazuin[2]; 5. 97-Ron Loggie[8]; 6. 96-Steve Shaw Sr[7]; 7. 8-Ryan Dinning[13]; 8. 26-Keith Dale[11]; 9. 21-Spencer Smolders[6]; 10. 69G-Brian General[4]; 11. (DNF) 44B-Bella General[10]; 12. (DNF) 11-Gofast Teeple[5]; 13. (DNS) 43-Kyle Andress

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Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

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