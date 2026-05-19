Joel Myers Jr Sweeps Weekend with POWRi

PETERSEN MEDIA

Joel Myers Jr and the Hayward Motorsports team had a dominant weekend that saw them sweep the weekend with POWRi as Myers Jr scored wins at US 36 Raceway and Lucas Oil Raceway.

“Our cars have been so fast as of late, and it feels really good to get this Hayward Motorsports car in victory lane over the weekend,” Joel Myers Jr said. “Tuesday night, we went to Fremont Speedway, and I destroyed a car. We went to work for the weekend, and didn’t miss a beat, and I think that shows a lot about what we have built.”

Friday night at US 36 Raceway, the Sebastopol, CA driver kicked the weekend off by timing the Velocity Engineering/Intalltec Inc./RPM Chassis backed No. 19 in eighth fastest in time trials after going out at the end of the qualifying session.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Myers Jr flexed his muscle as he powered his way to the top spot. Picking up the heat race win, Myers Jr lined up on the front row of the feature event.

When the green flag flew, Myers Jr wasted no time taking control of the race. Out in front, the California native was extremely strong as he ran a very good race. Keeping the field at bay, Myers Jr wired the field as he scored his second win of the season since rejoining the Hayward Motorsports team.

Following the series to Wheatland, MO on Saturday night, Myers Jr again went out late in time trials and still managed to make a ton of speed as he timed in third quickest in time trials on this night.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Myers Jr took a liking to the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks’ as he surged his way to the top spot. Picking up the heat race win, Myers Jr again found himself on the front row of the feature event.

Just as he did on Friday night, Myers Jr mashed the throttle when the green flag dropped. In a near repeat performance, Myers Jr executed another great race as he completed the weekend sweep and grabbed the Hayward Motorsports team their third win of the season.

“I am really thankful to have great guys behind me who continue to work hard,” Myers Jr said. “I also want to thank Brodie Hayward and all of our partners for all they do for this team.”

Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports would like to thank Velocity Engineering, Installtec Inc., RPM Chassis, DirtDudes Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Russ Wentcamp, The GR8 Company, All About Fire Protection, Sam Carbis Solutions Group, Brad Alexander Suspension, Jim O’Neal Ford, Blackburn Construction, Al Parker Engines, Nitro Alley Graphics, and Brown and Miller Racing Solutions.

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-18, Wins-3, Top-5’s-7, Top-10’s-4

ON TAP: Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports return to action on Thursday night at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

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