Christopher Bell Brings Star Power to Owosso Speedway During Race For The Million Presented by Sunbelt Rentals

OVID, Mich. (May 18, 2026) – The energy surrounding Race For The Million Presented by Sunbelt Rentals continues to build, and Owosso Speedway is shaping up to deliver one of the most talked-about nights in pavement sprint car racing this season on June 3.

NASCAR Cup Series standout and open-wheel ace Christopher Bell will make a special appearance at Owosso Speedway, both on track and on the FloRacing broadcast, adding major star power to a marquee event headlined by the nation’s best winged 410 sprint car drivers competing for pavement sprint car racing’s richest prize.

Bell, widely regarded as one of the most versatile drivers in motorsports, will compete in the Matt Seymour Racing No. 29 midget as part of the full racing program, which includes the All-Star National Pavement Midget Series. His participation adds excitement and depth to an already stacked Race For The Million event.

In addition to competing, Bell will join the FloRacing broadcast, providing insight into the drivers and the action unfolding on track while adding another layer of access for the Race For The Million fans in the grandstands and watching at home.

A proven winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bell’s roots in open-wheel racing run deep. From sprint cars to midgets, his foundation was built on precision, adaptability, and relentless competitiveness, traits that continue to define his success at the highest level of the sport. His return to a pavement open-wheel car at Owosso Speedway offers fans a special opportunity to see that skill set on display at one of America’s great short tracks.

“Christopher Bell is one of the most respected and exciting drivers in the sport today,” said Steve Lewis, event promoter. “Having him be part of the Owosso event brings added attention and credibility, while our focus remains on delivering an incredible main event with the best winged sprint car drivers in the country.”

Matt Seymour of Matt Seymour Racing added, “We’re proud to have Christopher in the No. 29. He’s a true racer in every sense, and fans are going to enjoy seeing him back in an open-wheel car at Owosso.”

“I’m looking forward to being part of the Race For The Million event,” said Bell. “There’s a lot of excitement around this series, and Owosso is going to be a great show for fans, whether you’re at the track or watching on FloRacing.”

Race For The Million is a four-race pavement sprint car series culminating in a combined $1 million purse and points fund payout, the largest in pavement sprint car racing history. With elite talent, high-speed venues, and premium broadcast coverage, the series is setting a new standard for the sport.

Fans can experience the action live at Owosso Speedway on June 3 or stream every lap exclusively on FloRacing.

About Race for the Million

Race for the Million Presented by Sunbelt Rentals is a bold new chapter in 410-Winged pavement sprint car racing, bringing fresh energy and excitement to pavement ovals across the nation. Brainchild of owner and founder Richard Fieler, the series hits legendary short tracks across the country delivering heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel racing and a full-scale entertainment experience that redefines the traditional night at the races. The 2026 season features a four-race schedule with a total purse payout and point fund exceeding $1 million. FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, will provide exclusive live coverage of each event. For more information regarding the Race for the Million, visit www.raceforthemillion.com. Fans can also follow Race for the Million on X at @race4themillion, Instagram at @race4themillion, Facebook at Race for the Million, and YouTube at Race for the Million.

About Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell is a premier driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. Known for his exceptional talent in both dirt and pavement racing, Bell is a consistent championship contender, having earned multiple wins and Championship 4 appearances early in his Cup career.

An Oklahoma native, Bell honed his skills in the dirt-track scene before making a rapid ascent through the NASCAR ranks, including a 2017 Craftsman Truck Series Championship. He is highly regarded for his ability to adapt quickly to different racing disciplines.