Memorial Day Doubleheader on Tap for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | With a successful trip to Central Pennsylvania now in the books for the Empire Super Sprints, a return home to Central New York for Memorial Day weekend is now on tap. Friday, May 22 the tour will stop at Brewerton Speedway, followed by a trip to Fulton Speedway on Saturday May 23.

Fridays visit to Brewerton is the first of three scheduled shows in 2026. The night will serve as the annual Don Gillette Memorial, with $2,000 going to the winner. While the 2025 version or the event fell victim to Mother Nature, in two other visits to the track last season both Jason Barney and Zach Sobotka found victory lane. The Donath Motor Worx Dash will be presented by J&Z Snowdrifters Friday night.

Saturday, the tour turns its attention to the Fulton Speedway just up the road from Brewerton for another $2,000 to win event. Similar to Brewerton, last season’s first scheduled visit to Fulton also fell victim to Mother Nature. In the three main events that were run at Fulton in 2025, the tour saw Dylan Swiernik, Shawn Donath and Joe Trenca visit victory lane. Saturday’s Donath Motor Worx Dash will be presented by Benn & Company CPAs, PLLC.

More information on the weekends events, including gate times, admission prices and a nightly schedule of events will be available on both the tracks and Empire Super Sprints social media pages and websites.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, May 22 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win Don Gillette Memorial)

Saturday, May 23 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, May 29 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($2,000 to Win)