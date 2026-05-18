POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Ready for Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Lineup

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/18/26) – A holiday weekend surge of Missouri speed ignites as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League makes its highly anticipated debut at Electric City Speedway on Friday, May 22, before rolling into “The Lake” for a two-night showdown at Lake Ozark Speedway on May 23–24 during the ‘Ozark Wave Breaker.’

Friday, May 22 | Electric City Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi B-Mod

POWRi Midwest Mod

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:10 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602442

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505922

Saturday, May 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Super Stock

POWRi B-Mod

POWRi Midwest Mod

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602385

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503477

Sunday, May 24 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Super Stock

POWRi B-Mod

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602388

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503489

Details about Electric City Speedway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1124 or by following along on major social media platforms | 5634 NE County Road 3, Butler, MO 64730 | (660) 464-9034

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or follow @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, MO 65026 | (314) 267-4944

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.