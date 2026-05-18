POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Ready for Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Lineup

From POWRi
Belleville, IL. (5/18/26) – A holiday weekend surge of Missouri speed ignites as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League makes its highly anticipated debut at Electric City Speedway on Friday, May 22, before rolling into “The Lake” for a two-night showdown at Lake Ozark Speedway on May 23–24 during the ‘Ozark Wave Breaker.’
Friday, May 22 | Electric City Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
POWRi B-Mod
POWRi Midwest Mod
Details:
Pits Open: 4:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM
Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM
Engine Heat: 7:10 PM
Hot Laps: 7:30 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602442
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1505922
Saturday, May 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
POWRi Super Stock
POWRi B-Mod
POWRi Midwest Mod
Details:
Pits Open: 2:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Engine Heat: 6:15 PM
Hot Laps: 6:45 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602385
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503477
Sunday, May 24 | Lake Ozark Speedway
Divisions:
POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League
POWRi Super Stock
POWRi B-Mod
Details:
Pits Open: 2:00 PM
Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM
Driver Registration: 4:00 PM to 5:45 PM
Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM
Engine Heat: 6:15 PM
Hot Laps: 6:45 PM
Racing to Follow
Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602388
Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503489
Details about Electric City Speedway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1124 or by following along on major social media platforms | 5634 NE County Road 3, Butler, MO 64730 | (660) 464-9034
For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway, including points, driver profiles, and track data, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or follow @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, MO 65026 | (314) 267-4944
All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.
Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.