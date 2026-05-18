ONE, TWO: Rico scores back-to-back WoO podiums including victory at Eldora Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 18, 2026) – St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu was almost perfect in his two-day visit to Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, concluding the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series’ #LetsRaceTwo weekend on May 15 & May 16 with back-to-back podiums. In fact, Abreu, a full-time ace with High Limit Racing who is currently third in the championship, launched his weekend effort with a victory – his first at the “Big E” under the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing banner.

Abreu, the pilot of Tony Stewart’s Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprint car, secured his triumph from seventh on the grid, locking down a $12,000 payday while simultaneously increasing his overall win count with the Greatest Show On Dirt to 22.

“This team, man, these guys,” Abreu said, quick to credit his crew led by Ricky Warner. “I know I talk about them a lot, but they’re the backbone of this sport. We had an unbelievable racetrack, multiple grooves. I was able to just float around the first 10 laps or so of the race and just really dissect my car. I was waiting for a little bit of fuel to burn off so I could be a little more aggressive on the entrance.”

As noted, Abreu’s weekend effort concluded with back-to-back podiums, eventually capping #LetsRaceTwo’s two-day showstopper with a runner-up result on Saturday, May 16; he started fourth.

Abreu’s career win total at Eldora Speedway now stands at 14.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing campaign with a trip to Central Pennsylvania, visiting Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville on Tuesday, May 19, followed by Port Royal Speedway’s $100,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial on Friday through Sunday, May 22-24. In addition to Flo, Tuesday’s event will be broadcast live via FS1.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 5

Top-Tens: 11