HIGH ROLLERS TAKE ON THE POSSE

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers make their first stop in Pennsylvania this season at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville on Tuesday, May 19.

Race No. 3 of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series features defending race winner Rico Abreu, current series point leader Aaron Reutzel and NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson taking on the PA Posse on their home turf.

The Posse has 2,000 more reasons to win the $20,000-to-win midweek race. If any Pennsylvania driver wins, Alpine Building Supply will pay the team an extra $2,000.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment race night presented by RichMar Florist will also be showcased live on FS1, beginning at 7:30pm, ET.

All seating for this event is general admission only. Tickets are available for pre-purchase online. Fans who purchase tickets in advance get early access into the grandstands at 4:30pm. Pit passes are available for purchase at the track on race day.

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 6pm, ET or on FS1 beginning with heat races at 7:30pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to Grandview Speedway (all times ET):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4:30pm for all advance ticket ticket holders; 5pm for fans who purchase tickets at the track

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

FS1 Broadcast Begins (starting with heat races): 7:30pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm on Friday

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.