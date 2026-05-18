HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS TO MAKE SOME THUNDER TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 19 AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA MAY 17, 2026 . . . . . . . . Race Day is almost here! Levan Machine & Truck Equipment and RICH MAR Florists proudly present the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Roto-Rooter Midweek 410 Sprint Series Tuesday night, May 19 at Grandview Speedway. Winning the 35 lap Hodnett Cup will be worth a hefty $20,000 and if a Pennsylvania driver takes the top prize, Alpine Building Supply has posted an additional $2,000 bonus.

On race night, general admission tickets and the main gate will open at 5 PM with time trials at 6:45 PM followed by opening ceremonies with heat race events getting underway at 7:35 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday, May 20 will be the rain date. Be sure to order your Advance tickets now at HIGHLIMITRACING.COM

Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the first turn gate as we did the prior three years. This process goes extremely quick and smooth and allows all advance ticket holders to select their seats prior to general admission tickets going on sale. On race night, gates will open at 4:30 PM for Advance ticket holders, with general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM at the main entrance.

Tuesday night will be a night of HIGH SPEEDS, HIGH STAKES and HIGH ROLLERS to include Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Danny Dietrich, Brent Marks, Kasey Kahne, Tyler Courtney, Ryan Timms, Tanner Thorson, Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, Justin Peck, Sye Lynch, Brady Bacon, Tanner Holmes and Daison Pursley to name a few.

Some additional prestige goes with winning this event as we honor the memory of racing great Greg Hodnett. The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich, Aaron Reutzel, Kyle Larson, Rico Aberu a two-time winner and Logan Schuchart.

HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINT STARS TO CHASE A 20 GRAND View

35 LAPS $20,000 TO WIN! The HODNETT CUP

ALPINE BUILIDING SUPPLY $2,000 PENNSYLVANIA WINNER BONUS

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY- -THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

TUESDAY NIGHT, MAY 19 GATES OPEN 5 PM STARTING TIME 7:35 PM

RAIN DATE : WEDNESDAY NIGHT, MAY 20

PRESENTED BY LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT & RICH MAR FLORIST

ADVANCE TICKETS AT: HIGHLIMITRACING.COM

Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstand at 4:30 PM, prior to General admission tickets going on sale.

GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505 610-754-7688

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

WWW.THUNDERONTHEHILLRACINGSERIES.COM 443-513-4456