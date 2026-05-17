Strong Storms Force Huset’s Speedway to Postpone Bull Haulers Brawl Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 16, 2026) – Huset’s Speedway officials are postponing the $10,000-to-win Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking scheduled for this Sunday, May 17, because of projected inclement weather that increases throughout the race night.

With strong storms in the forecast and many teams and fans traveling Saturday night and Sunday morning, track officials made the decision to postpone the marquee race. A make-up date will be announced in the near future.

All pre-sale tickets and campsites purchased in advance will be refunded back to the original method of payment. Please allow up to seven business days for this refund to be applied.

The next scheduled event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday, May 24, for the Stars & Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking. It marks the first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visit of the season. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also be in action.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10)

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

May 24 for the Stars & Stripes Salute presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.