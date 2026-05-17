RICKY LEWIS GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT CASA GRANDE

By Lance Jennings

CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA – May 16, 2026… Starting fifth and taking the lead from R.J. Johnson on the eighth lap, Ricky Lewis of Camarillo, California completed the sweep by winning Friday and Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway. Driving the Bonneau Motorsports owned Priced Right Auto Sales #15 DRC, Lewis earned $5,000 for scoring his sixth Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory of the season and the eighteenth of his career. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Johnson, J.J. Yeley, and hard charger “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira rounded out the top-five drivers.

With temperatures nearly reaching 100 degrees and constant winds throughout the day, twenty-six cars checked in to battle at the Pinal County Fairgrounds oval. Two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona was the night’s fast qualifier with a time of 16.298 seconds over Lewis, Elijah Gile, Brecken Guerrero, and leading rookie Wayne Siddle. This marked the nineteenth career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award for the driver of the Petty Performance Racing owned Avanti Windows & Doors #1P Sherman.

After setting fast time, Johnson charged to victory in the 10-lap Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion finished ahead of Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, Justin Kierce, Guerrero, Grant Schaadt, Zate Legend, Connor Lundy, and “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James.

Before heading to the Midwest, Buckeye, Arizona’s “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. topped the 10-lap Roy Miller Freight Lines Second Heat Race. The owner / driver of the MP Environmental #47 DRC was followed by J.J. Yeley, Lewis, Perreira, Siddle, Troy DeGaton, Vance Wofford, Leland Fuller and Jonas Reynolds.

For the second night in a row, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California took the checkered flags in a 10-lap heat race. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel owned Inland Rigging #17W Triple X, Williams won the Rescue Mission Alliance Third Heat over Elijah Gile, Dayton Shelton, Cole Wakim, Koen Crawford, A.J. Hernandez, Patrick Krob, and Mickey Gile.

After racing from sixteenth to fifth, Hilo, Hawaii’s “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira scored the night’s Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors at Central Arizona Raceway. For his efforts, the owner / driver of the Southwest Building Solutions #21P DRC took home an extra $100 courtesy of photographer Steve Lafond. In addition, Daylin earned back-to-back Rolls Scaffolding 360 Challenge bonus money worth $720.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will battle at Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, May 23rd for the historic “Salute to Indy.” For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 16, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. R.J. Johnson, 1P, Petty-16.298; 2. Ricky Lewis, 15, Bonneau-16.389; 3. Elijah Gile, 33P, Petty-16.394; 4. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-16.547; 5. Wayne Siddle, 007, Siddle-16.584; 6. Cole Wakim, 17, Dunkel-16.605; 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.628; 8. J.J. Yeley, 2, Yeley-16.643; 9. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.654; 10. Bruce St. James, 1AZ, St. James-16.728; 11. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.741; 12. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-16.814; 13. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.943; 14. Jonas Reynolds, 0, JP1-16.981; 15. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-17.090; 16. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.140; 17. Daylin Perreira, 21P, Perreira-17.170; 18. Koen Crawford, 48, Crawford-17.204; 19. Grant Schaadt, 88G, Schaadt-17.293; 20. Troy DeGaton, 39T, DeGaton-17.452; 21. Mickey Gile, 23AZ, Sussex-17.542; 22. Justin Kierce, 13, Kierce-17.802; 23. Leland Fuller, 3, Fuller-17.969; 24.Patrick Krob, 3K, Krob-18.049; 25. Zate Legend, Z8, Legend-18.072; 26. Vance Wofford, 116, Wofford-18.560.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 3. Verne Sweeney, 4. Justin Kierce, 5. Brecken Guerrero, 6. Grant Schaadt, 7. Zate Legend, 8. Connor Lundy, 9. Bruce St. James. NT.

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Ricky Lewis, 4. Daylin Perreira, 5. Wayne Siddle, 6. Troy DeGaton, 7. Vance Wofford, 8. Lealand Fuller, 9. Jonas Reynolds. NT.

RESCUE MISSION ALLIANCE THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Austin Williams, 2. Elijah Gile, 3. Dayton Shelton, 4. Cole Wakim, 5. Koen Crawford, 6. A.J. Hernandez, 7. Patrick Krob, 8. Mickey Gile. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ricky Lewis (5), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (8), 3. R.J. Johnson (6), 4. J.J. Yeley (10), 5. Daylin Perreira (16), 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (9), 7. Bruce St. James (11), 8. Elijah Gile (4), 9. Brecken Guerrero (3), 10. Dayton Shelton (12), 11. Koen Crawford (17), 12. Verne Sweeney (15), 13. Wayne Siddle (2), 14. A.J. Hernandez (14), 15. Zate Legend (23), 16. Grant Schaadt (18), 17. Cole Wakim (1), 18. Justin Kierce (21), 19. Mickey Gile (20), 20. Austin Williams (7), 21. Vance Wofford (24), 22. Troy DeGaton (19), 23. Connor Lundy (13), 24. Patrick Krob (22). NT.

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FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Cole Wakim, Laps 2-4 Elijah Gile, Laps 5-7 R.J. Johnson, Laps 8-30 Ricky Lewis

STEVE LAFOND PHOTOS HARD CHARGER: Daylin Perreira (16 to 5)

ROLLS SCAFFOLDING 360 CHALLENGE WINNER: Daylin Perreria

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: May 23 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California – “Salute to Indy”