Joel Myers Jr Sweeps Weekend with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lucas Oil Speedway

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (5/16/26) – Joel Myers Jr would continue his winning momentum by capturing Round One of the “Road to the Hockett” at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, leading all twenty-five laps in dominant fashion to earn his second consecutive league feature victory.

Beginning the night with twenty-eight entries, Roger Crockett would set the quickest qualifying lap with a time of 13.299 seconds as Kyle Bellm, Scotty Milan, Joel Myers Jr, and Landon Crawley each earned heat race victories while Dylan Bloomfield claimed the semi-feature win.

Launching the feature field with high-point qualifier Joel Myers Jr and Marcus Thomas on the front row, Myers Jr would quickly secure the early advantage as battles intensified behind the leader with Miles Paulus, Kyle Bellm, Ryder McCutcheon, Blake Hahn, Xavier Doney, and Landon Crawley all shuffling positions inside the top five.

Finding speed all night long, Joel Myers Jr would prove untouchable at the front of the field, leading every lap of the twenty-five lap feature to claim his second victory in as many nights with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League. While Myers Jr controlled the lead, fans were treated to thrilling three and four-wide racing throughout the pack during the action-packed feature event.

“This weekend is just a testament to our team, from destroying a car on Tuesday to winning twice this weekend after having to rebuild throughout the week,” said Joel Myers Jr in victory lane. Adding, “Casey and the crew really nailed the track prep tonight, this place was fun to fly around.”

Charging forward throughout the feature, Landon Crawley would advance eight positions to finish runner-up as Xavier Doney surged late from the eighth starting spot to complete the podium finishers in third. Miles Paulus and Kyle Bellm would round out the top-five finishers at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 5/16/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 11-Roger Crockett

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 21D-Kyle Bellm

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 97-Scotty Milan

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 19-Joel Myers Jr

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 12X-Landon Crawley

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 19-Joel Myers Jr

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 51B-Joe B Miller(+12)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 19-Joel Myers Jr

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602421.

Honest Abe Roofing – A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[1]; 2. 12X-Landon Crawley[10]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 4. 2-Miles Paulus[6]; 5. 21D-Kyle Bellm[5]; 6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 7. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[17]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[21]; 10. 31-Kameron Key[20]; 11. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 12. 79X-Gage Montgomery[16]; 13. 23R-Sean Rayhall[12]; 14. 10G-Marcus Thomas[2]; 15. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[15]; 16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[22]; 17. 9$-Kyle Clark[18]; 18. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 19. 74N-Natalie Doney[11]; 20. 23-Seth Bergman[19]; 21. 3N-Jake Neuman[14]; 22. 11F-Colton Fisher[23]; 23. 15-Jack Potter[13]

RaceTech Titanium – B-Feature (12 Laps): 1. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[2]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 4. 31-Kameron Key[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 7. B8-John Barnard[7]; 8. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]; 9. 11F-Colton Fisher[9]; 10. 3C-Cole Schroeder[11]; 11. 11R-Rodney Huband[10]; 12. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter

Flying A Motorsports – Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21D-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 79X-Gage Montgomery[1]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[5]; 6. B8-John Barnard[7]; 7. 11F-Colton Fisher[6]

Eibach Racing – Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 2. 2-Miles Paulus[3]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[1]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 5. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 6. 49-Josh Schneiderman[7]; 7. 11R-Rodney Huband[6]

MVT Services – Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 2. 15-Jack Potter[1]; 3. 23R-Sean Rayhall[2]; 4. 74N-Natalie Doney[3]; 5. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 7. 3C-Cole Schroeder[7]

Engler Machine & Tool – Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Landon Crawley[1]; 2. 10G-Marcus Thomas[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 5. 31-Kameron Key[6]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 7. (DNS) 42P-Preston Perlmutter

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett, 13.299[15]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.643[11]; 3. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 13.708[23]; 4. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 13.764[24]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.801[25]; 6. 2-Miles Paulus, 13.808[26]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.948[8]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.958[6]; 9. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 13.959[28]; 10. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.972[27]; 11. 23R-Sean Rayhall, 14.096[2]; 12. 19H-Kaleb Johnson, 14.123[14]; 13. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 14.138[4]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman, 14.156[5]; 15. 15-Jack Potter, 14.157[16]; 16. 12X-Landon Crawley, 14.210[1]; 17. 23-Seth Bergman, 14.227[3]; 18. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 14.270[13]; 19. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.271[18]; 20. 51B-Joe B Miller, 14.320[7]; 21. 11F-Colton Fisher, 14.339[20]; 22. 11R-Rodney Huband, 14.437[21]; 23. 9$-Kyle Clark, 14.440[9]; 24. 31-Kameron Key, 14.499[10]; 25. B8-John Barnard, 14.513[12]; 26. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 14.689[22]; 27. 3C-Cole Schroeder, 14.906[19]; 28. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[17]

Details about Lucas Oil Speedway, including the full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 18842 Speedway Drive, Wheatland, MO 65779 | 417-282-5984

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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