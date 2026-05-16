RICKY LEWIS STAYS HOT AT CASA GRANDE

By Lance Jennings

CASA GRANDE, ARIZONA – May 15, 2026… After several caution and red flags, Ricky Lewis continued his winning ways at Central Arizona Speedway. Driving the Bonneau Motorsports owned Priced Right Auto Sales #15 DRC, the Camarillo, California driver claimed the shortened 20-lap $3,000 Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory. Elijah Gile, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, R.J. Johnson, and Eddie Tafoya Jr. followed after Ricky earned his fifth triumph of the campaign.

With twenty-two cars signed in and a reported temperature of 95 degrees during time trials, Lewis began the night by posting his eighth career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award. Now tied with Tony Jones, C.J. Leary, Richard Vander Weerd, and Rip Williams, Ricky’s time of 15.935 seconds bested leading rookie Wayne Siddle, Cole Wakim, Tafoya, and Gile.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California earned his first heat race victory of the season by topping the 10-lap Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel owned Inland Rigging #17W Triple X, Williams finished ahead of Lewis, ” The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Tafoya, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Connor Lundy, and Mickey Gile.

The 10-lap Roy Miller Freight Lines Second Heat Race went to Tempe, Arizona’s Stevie Sussex. Racing the Jack Yeley owned Avanti Windows & Doors #2 Twister, Sussex was followed Elijah Gile, Siddle, “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira,.J. Fernandez III, Dayton Shelton, and Jonas Reynolds.

The night’s third and final heat race sponsored by Rescue Mission Alliance was captured by R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona. The pilot of the Petty Performance Racing owned Avanti Windows & Doors #1P Sherman, Johnson was chased by Cole Wakim, J.J. Yeley, A.J. Hernandez, Verne Sweeney, and Brecken Guerrero.

After racing from twentieth to eleventh in his first USAC/CRA start of 2026, Moorpark, California’s Jonas Reynolds scored the night’s Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors at Central Arizona Raceway. For his efforts, the driver of the JP1 Racing owned Blud Lubricants DRC took home an extra $100 courtesy of photographer Steve Lafond.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series is back at Central Arizona Raceway on Saturday, May 16th. For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 15, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Ricky Lewis, 15, Bonneau-15.935; 2. Wayne Siddle, 007, Siddle-16.056; 3. Cole Wakim, 17, Dunkel-16.187; 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.257; 5. Elijah Gile, 33P, Petty-16.284; 6. R.J. Johnson, 1P, Petty-16.360; 7. Bruce St. James, 1AZ, St. James-16.397; 8. Daylin Perreira, 21P, Perreira-16.479; 9. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-16.486; 10. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.486; 11. Stevie Sussex, 2, Yeley-16.498; 12. J.J. Yeley, 2Y, Yeley-16.519; 13. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-16.528; 14. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-16.587; 15. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-16.833; 16. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.836; 17. B.J. Fernandez III, 87, Fernandez-16.893; 18. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.089; 19. Mickey Gile, 23AZ, Sussex-17.174; 20. Jonas Reynolds, 0, JP1-17.246; 21. Joshua Shipley, 2X, Shipley-NT; 22. Travis DeGaton, 39T, DeGaton-NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Austin Williams, 2. Ricky Lewis, 3. Bruce St. James, 4. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 5. Charles Davis Jr., 6. Connor Lundy, 7. Mickey Gile. NT.

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Stevie Sussex, 2. Elijah Gile, 3. Wayne Siddle, 4. Daylin Perreira, 5. B.J. Fernandez III, 6. Dayton Shelton, 7. Jonas Reynolds. NT.

RESCUE MISSION ALLIANCE THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Cole Wakim, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. A.J. Hernandez, 5. Verne Sweeney, 6. Brecken Guerrero. NT.

FEATURE: (20 laps – Shortened Due To Time Constraints, With Starting Positions) 1. Ricky Lewis (6), 2. Elijah Gile (2), 3. Austin Williams (8), 4. R.J. Johnson (1), 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (3), 6. Daylin Perreira (10), 7. Dayton Shelton (14), 8. Brecken Guerrero (11), 9. Wayne Siddle (5), 10. Verne Sweeney (18), 11. Jonas Reynolds (20), 12. A.J. Hernandez (15), 13. Stevie Sussex (7), 14. B.J. Fernandez III (17), 15. Mickey Gile (19), 16. Cole Wakim (4), 17. Charles Davis Jr. (12), 18. Bruce St. James (9), 19. Connor Lundy (16), 20. Troy DeGaton (#39T – 22), 21. J.J. Yeley (13), 22. Joshua Shipley (21). NT.

—————————-

**J.J. Yeley flipped during qualifications. Bruce St. James flipped during lap 2 of the feature. B.J. Fernandez III flipped during lap 7 of the feature. Stevie Sussex flipped during lap 10 of the feature. A.J. Hernandez flipped during lap 19 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-11 Elijah Gile, Laps 12-20 Ricky Lewis

STEVE LAFOND PHOTOS HARD CHARGER: Jonas Reynolds (20 to 11)

NEW AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: May 16 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona