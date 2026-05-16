Abreu Emerges Victorious from Wild Four-Leader Eldora Thriller

By Alex Nieten

ROSSBURG, OH (May 15, 2026) – Rico Abreu did a little showing off for his boss on Friday night.

The 34-year-old’s career took a major step forward when he joined forces with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing ahead of 2026. Abreu merged his already top-tier team with one of the most accomplished organizations in Sprint Car racing history.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolled into Eldora Speedway on Friday for the #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG opener, and it just so happens that “Smoke” owns Eldora. It marked Abreu’s first visit to the “Big E” since connecting with TSR, and the team didn’t let Stewart down.

Abreu came out on top of an absolute brawl at the historic 1/2 mile. Brian Brown narrowly led the opening lap before Giovanni Scelzi snatched the top spot on the second circuit. It was Michael “Buddy” Kofoid’s turn to lead on Lap 13 as he moved ahead of Scelzi, and Abreu reeled them both in. A three-car battle broke out that saw Abreu make some wild moves including tapping the wall down the back straightaway at some point. When the fight calmed, Abreu stood atop the leaderboard and motored away to the checkered flag.

“This team, man, these guys,” Abreu said, quick to credit his crew led by Ricky Warner. “I know I talk about them a lot, but they’re the backbone of this sport. We had an unbelievable racetrack, multiple grooves. I was able to just float around the first 10 laps or so of the race and just really dissect my car. I was waiting for a little bit of fuel to burn off so I could be a little more aggressive on the entrance.”

The win pushed Abreu’s total to 22 with The Greatest Show on Dirt, enough to give him sole possession of 30th most all-time. His already impressive Eldora résumé grew as Friday marked his 14th overall score at “The House that Earl Built.” Six of those have come with the World of Outlaws, putting him alongside Mark Kinser and Kerry Madsen for ninth most. Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing has now claimed at least one World of Outlaws checkered flag in 25 seasons.

Kofoid brought the Roth Motorsports No. 83 home second after leading three laps. They’re up to nine podiums this season.

Giovanni Scelzi rounded out the podium in the Spire Motorsports No. 77. It’s “Hot Sauce’s” first top three with the tour since March of last year.

Aaron Reutzel and Logan Schuchart completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Giovanni Scelzi clocked the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Logan Schuchart set his second Simpson Quick Time of the year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Logan Schuchart (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Rico Abreu (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Giovanni Scelzi (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Donny Schatz (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Brian Brown.

Brown also topped the Toyota Dash.

Kerry Madsen won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

David Gravel wheeled from 22nd to 11th for KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Brian Brown was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Giovanni Scelzi laid down the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Brenham Crouch.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars close out #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG with the USAC National Sprint Cars on Saturday, May 16. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[7]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[12]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 7. 21-Brian Brown[1]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller[9]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo[16]; 10. 13-Tanner Holmes[8]; 11. 2-David Gravel[22]; 12. 41-Carson Macedo[18]; 13. 15K-Creed Kemenah[15]; 14. 26-Justin Peck[24]; 15. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[11]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon[23]; 17. 16C-Skylar Gee[19]; 18. 23-Garet Williamson[13]; 19. 9-Daison Pursley[10]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell[14]; 21. 55-Kerry Madsen[21]; 22. 7S-Chris Windom[20]; 23. (DNF) 5-Brenham Crouch[3]; 24. (DNF) 42-Sye Lynch[17]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[3]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[7]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 7. 94-Brad Sweet[10]; 8. 87X-Logan Seavey[2]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom[9]; 10. 51-Ashton Torgerson[11]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog[14]; 12. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[13]; 13. 22-Brandon Spithaler[12]; 14. 5B-Karter Sarff[8]; 15. (DNS) 97-Zach Hampton

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown[1]; 2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]; 3. 5-Brenham Crouch[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[8]; 8. 13-Tanner Holmes[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 5. 42-Sye Lynch[4]; 6. 2-David Gravel[7]; 7. 26-Justin Peck[9]; 8. 94-Brad Sweet[6]; 9. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 2. 13-Tanner Holmes[1]; 3. 9-Daison Pursley[2]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 6. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]; 7. 87X-Logan Seavey[3]; 8. 51-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 9. (DNF) 97-Zach Hampton[8]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 5-Brenham Crouch[4]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee[8]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]; 7. 5B-Karter Sarff[9]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[3]; 9. (DNF) 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[4]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston[8]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 8. (DNF) 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.242[12]; 2. 13-Tanner Holmes, 13.250[11]; 3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.256[16]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.270[6]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.319[4]; 6. 9-Daison Pursley, 13.323[8]; 7. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.334[15]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.335[13]; 9. 21-Brian Brown, 13.368[5]; 10. 87X-Logan Seavey, 13.380[9]; 11. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.391[2]; 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.401[10]; 13. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.401[29]; 14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.405[1]; 15. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.417[3]; 16. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.447[7]; 17. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.455[21]; 18. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.482[20]; 19. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.495[14]; 20. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.516[18]; 21. 94-Brad Sweet, 13.561[27]; 22. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.566[22]; 23. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.619[24]; 24. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.627[25]; 25. 2-David Gravel, 13.686[32]; 26. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.714[30]; 27. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.733[19]; 28. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.761[33]; 29. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.773[31]; 30. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.848[17]; 31. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.866[26]; 32. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.871[35]; 33. 26-Justin Peck, 13.873[34]; 34. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 13.905[23]; 35. 5B-Karter Sarff, 14.379[28]