Mason Hannagan scores first career win in “Run For The Rabbit” at Limaland

By Gerry Keysor

Mason Hannagan joined his dad Randy as a winner of the annual “Run For The Rabbit” at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday night. It was Mason’s first Great Lakes Super Sprints win in just his second season in a full-size sprint car.

Great Lakes Super Sprints in their 25 lap A Main honoring the memory of Travis “The Rabbit” Miller who piloted his No. 17M to multiple wins as a young racer before tragically losing his life in an accident in 1999. So, it was fitting that Mason Hannagan running the No. 17X would pick up the biggest payday in “Run For The Rabbit” history and his first ever GLSS feature win at Limaland Motorsports Park. Hannagan would start the race on the pole but would yield the early lead to Fremont Ohio’s John Ivy in the No. 5i. Ivy would lead the first 15 laps with Hannagan staying in striking distance before making his move to the lead. Hannagan would drive a masterful performance thru lapped traffic to grab the win in the Horstman Racing entry. Ivy would finish second, with No. 101 Kalib Henry completing the podium in his first ever visit to Limaland. No. 12 Corbin Gurley, and No. 14 Zane DeVault would wrap up the top five.

Limaland Motorsports Park roars back to life next Friday Night May 22nd to kick of Memorial Day Weekend with the Memorial Cup presented by Ohio Logistics. The Great Lakes Super Sprints will be back in action, along with the Otterly Baths DIRTcar UMP Modifeds, and Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. For details on all racing action at Limaland Motorsports Park visit limaland.com

Great Lakes Super Sprints – 31 entries

A Feature 1: 1. 17X-Mason Hannagan[1]; 2. 5I-John Ivy[2]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 4. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]; 5. 14-Zane DeVault[6]; 6. 17-Jared Horstman[11]; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[9]; 8. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]; 9. 09X-Graham Huffman[14]; 10. 23-Devon Dobie[12]; 11. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]; 12. 6-Ryan Coniam[18]; 13. 24-Kobe Allison[17]; 14. 66-Chase Dunham[4]; 15. 49T-Gregg Dalman[13]; 16. 85-Dustin Daggett[10]; 17. 13-Van Gurley Jr[15]; 18. 21S-Benji Siferd[19]; 19. 31-Jac Nickles[16]; 20. 8K-Zach Kramer[20]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 24-Kobe Allison[2]; 2. 6-Ryan Coniam[3]; 3. 21S-Benji Siferd[1]; 4. 8K-Zach Kramer[4]; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]; 7. 88N-Frank Neill[5]; 8. 14A-Alex Clute[7]; 9. 0-Bradley Bateson[10]; 10. 18-Brian Razum[11]; 11. (DNS) 20I-Kelsey Ivy; 12. (DNS) X-Mike Keegan; 13. (DNS) 37-Noah Dunlap; 14. (DNS) 24X-Levi Winget; 15. (DNS) 29-Zeth Sabo

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[5]; 4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]; 5. 21S-Benji Siferd[6]; 6. 88N-Frank Neill[7]; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]; 8. (DNS) 37-Noah Dunlap

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 2. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 4. 09X-Graham Huffman[1]; 5. 24-Kobe Allison[5]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]; 8. (DNS) 24X-Levi Winget

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[1]; 2. 17X-Mason Hannagan[2]; 3. 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[4]; 5. 6-Ryan Coniam[5]; 6. 14A-Alex Clute[7]; 7. 18-Brian Razum[6]; 8. (DNS) 29-Zeth Sabo

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Zane DeVault[1]; 2. 66-Chase Dunham[2]; 3. 23-Devon Dobie[3]; 4. 31-Jac Nickles[4]; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]; 6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[5]; 7. (DNS) X-Mike Keegan

Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 5I-John Ivy, 11.625[7]; 2. 09X-Graham Huffman, 11.672[2]; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 11.686[1]; 4. 12-Corbin Gurley, 11.706[13]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 11.729[5]; 6. 7C-Phil Gressman, 11.759[8]; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 11.770[11]; 8. 85-Dustin Daggett, 11.821[9]; 9. 1-Nate Dussel, 11.842[15]; 10. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.066[12]; 11. 21S-Benji Siferd, 12.169[16]; 12. 63-Randy Ruble, 12.305[3]; 13. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.447[14]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson, 12.456[6]; 15. (DNS) 37-Noah Dunlap, 12.456; 16. (DNS) 24X-Levi Winget, 12.456

Qualifying 2 (99 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry, 11.362[10]; 2. 14-Zane DeVault, 11.543[2]; 3. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 11.545[13]; 4. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.654[12]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.718[4]; 6. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.743[6]; 7. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 11.825[5]; 8. 31-Jac Nickles, 12.106[14]; 9. 6-Ryan Coniam, 12.112[8]; 10. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 12.150[3]; 11. 18-Brian Razum, 12.280[1]; 12. 8K-Zach Kramer, 12.331[15]; 13. 14A-Alex Clute, 12.790[9]; 14. X-Mike Keegan, 12.790[11]; 15. (DQ) 29-Zeth Sabo, 11.657[7]

Hot Laps 1 (99 Laps): 1. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.412[28]; 2. 17X-Mason Hannagan, 11.662[29]; 3. 31-Jac Nickles, 11.727[30]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry, 11.771[26]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel, 11.868[15]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 11.874[21]; 7. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.925[20]; 8. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 11.949[19]; 9. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.970[22]; 10. 29-Zeth Sabo, 11.973[23]; 11. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 12.056[1]; 12. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.159[18]; 13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 12.193[11]; 14. 6-Ryan Coniam, 12.196[24]; 15. 85-Dustin Daggett, 12.210[9]; 16. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.213[12]; 17. 18-Brian Razum, 12.231[17]; 18. 8K-Zach Kramer, 12.277[31]; 19. 12-Corbin Gurley, 12.413[13]; 20. 7C-Phil Gressman, 12.440[8]; 21. 09X-Graham Huffman, 12.441[2]; 22. 14A-Alex Clute, 12.512[25]; 23. 5I-John Ivy, 12.558[7]; 24. 21S-Benji Siferd, 12.574[16]; 25. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 12.591[5]; 26. 63-Randy Ruble, 12.869[3]; 27. 88N-Frank Neill, 12.994[14]; 28. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.019[6]; 29. (DNS) X-Mike Keegan, 13.019; 30. (DNS) 37-Noah Dunlap, 13.019; 31. (DNS) 24X-Levi Winget, 13.019