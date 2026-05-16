Joel Myers Jr. Masterful in POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Victory at US 36 Raceway

From POWRi

Osborn, MO. (5/15/26) – Joel Myers Jr made the most of his first career visit to US 36 Raceway by earning the victory with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League after leading all twenty-five laps to claim his first career league win.

Launching the night with thirty-one entries, Dylan Bloomfield quickly showed speed by setting quick time in qualifying with an 11.181-second lap. Heat race victories went to Landon Crawley, Joe B. Miller, Josh Schneiderman, and Joel Myers Jr, while Jake Neuman captured the semi-feature victory.

Lining up the feature event with a pair of first-time league starters on the front row, high-point qualifier Dylan Bloomfield and Joel Myers Jr brought the field to green with Myers taking the early advantage. Austin McCarl, Landon Crawley, Rees Moran, and Roger Crockett formed the early top-five contenders.

Out front, Joel Myers Jr began to separate himself from the field while working through lap traffic as Austin McCarl stayed within striking distance. Behind the lead duo, Landon Crawley, Xavier Doney, and Ayrton Gennetten battled inside the top five through the caution-free feature event.

Leading all twenty-five laps, Joel Myers Jr stayed smooth around the high banks to secure his first POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League feature victory of the season in impressive fashion.

“This bullring really fits my style with it being up on the cushion, just a great way to start off our Midwest swing,” said Joel Myers Jr in victory lane. “We built a new car over the past week, so I can’t say how proud of this team I am.”

Austin McCarl would finish in the runner-up position while Landon Crawley completed the podium. Xavier Doney and Roger Crockett rounded out the top five finishers at US 36 Raceway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League.

US 36 Raceway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 5/15/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 8N-Dylan Bloomfield(11.181)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 12X-Landon Crawley

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 49S-Josh Schniederman

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 19-Joel Myers Jr

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 8N-Dylan Bloomfield

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 52-Blake Hahn(+10)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 19-Joel Myers Jr

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602418.

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 3. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[12]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 7. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[14]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 9. 11F-Colton Fisher[10]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn[20]; 11. 45X-Rees Moran[3]; 12. 31-Kameron Key[16]; 13. 79X-Gage Montgomery[18]; 14. 6-JJ Hickle[13]; 15. 3N-Jake Neuman[17]; 16. 23-Sean Rayhall[15]; 17. 3C-Cole Schroeder[23]; 18. 10G-Marcus Thomas[21]; 19. (DNF) 2-Miles Paulus[19]; 20. (DNF) 15-Jack Potter[22]; 21. (DNF) 49-Josh Schneiderman[11]; 22. (DNF) 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 23. (DNF) 21-Cam Sorrels[6]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 2. 79X-Gage Montgomery[3]; 3. 2-Miles Paulus[1]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 5. 10G-Marcus Thomas[5]; 6. 15-Jack Potter[6]; 7. B8-John Barnard[8]; 8. 3C-Cole Schroeder[7]; 9. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]; 10. 81-Cole Vanderheiden[12]; 11. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[11]; 12. 97-Scotty Milan[14]; 13. 44-Cory Bruns[10]; 14. 11R-Rodney Huband[15]; 15. 22-Riley Goodno[13]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Landon Crawley[1]; 2. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 3. 6-JJ Hickle[2]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]; 6. 10G-Marcus Thomas[5]; 7. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[8]; 8. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 45X-Rees Moran[4]; 4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 5. 2-Miles Paulus[5]; 6. 3C-Cole Schroeder[6]; 7. 44-Cory Bruns[7]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]; 2. 11F-Colton Fisher[2]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 4. 21-Cam Sorrels[4]; 5. 79X-Gage Montgomery[5]; 6. B8-John Barnard[6]; 7. 81-Cole Vanderheiden[7]; 8. 11R-Rodney Huband[8]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[3]; 2. 23-Sean Rayhall[1]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 4. 31-Kameron Key[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 6. 74N-Natalie Doney[7]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying: 1. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.181[7]; 2. 45X-Rees Moran, 11.299[4]; 3. 21-Cam Sorrels, 11.379[25]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.404[9]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett, 11.405[29]; 6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 11.421[18]; 7. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.429[30]; 8. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 11.473[28]; 9. 6-JJ Hickle, 11.476[5]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.493[27]; 11. 11F-Colton Fisher, 11.502[8]; 12. 15-Jack Potter, 11.507[10]; 13. 12X-Landon Crawley, 11.527[17]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.530[31]; 15. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 11.580[20]; 16. 23-Sean Rayhall, 11.671[13]; 17. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 11.705[26]; 18. 2-Miles Paulus, 11.710[15]; 19. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 11.713[3]; 20. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.740[21]; 21. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.743[14]; 22. 3C-Cole Schroeder, 11.752[12]; 23. B8-John Barnard, 11.754[11]; 24. 31-Kameron Key, 11.769[22]; 25. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.818[1]; 26. 44-Cory Bruns, 11.873[19]; 27. 81-Cole Vanderheiden, 11.886[6]; 28. 74N-Natalie Doney, 11.999[16]; 29. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 12.077[2]; 30. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.596[24]; 31. 11R-Rodney Huband, 12.724[23]

Details about US 36 Raceway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.us36raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 9850 MO-33 Osborn, MO 64474 | (816) 722-1345

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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