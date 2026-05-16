Rumsey Outruns Dietz To Williams Grove 410 Sprint Win, Cody Fletcher Nabs 358s

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Logan Rumsey of Manchester outran Chase Dietz to score the first 410 sprint checkered flag of his career at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

The $5,500 victory made Rumsey the seventh winner in as many races at the oval so far this season.

In the 358 sprint main it was Cody Fletcher of East Berlin getting his first win of the year at the track and the second of his career overall there at well.

Rumsey earned the outside pole for the 25-lap 410 sprint main by winning the second heat race.

Chad Trout led the field into the first turn when action began but Rumsey bit fast to the bottom groove as the pair raced through the second turn to take control onto the backstretch.

Only the first lap was completed when the red flag unfurled for a hard TJ Stutts crash in the third turn.

JJ Loss had looped his car on the cushion while running fifth and after several cars made it by his stopped mount Stutts slammed into it before flipping. Justin Whittall was also involved.

Rumsey had built up a lead of more than four seconds over the field by the time he entered the backmarkers on the ninth tour while at the same time the cars of Preston Lattomus and Brock Zearfoss battled hard for third behind Trout.

Meanwhile, eighth starter Chase Dietz was finding speed and by lap 11 he was up to fourth behind Zearfoss.

And by lap 13 Dietz had disposed of Zearfoss for second as both drivers shuffled Trout backwards.

At that point Rumsey had a 5.7 second advantage built over Dietz and the York driver went to work methodically erasing the leader’s margin.

From laps 14 through 19 Dietz handily chopped off anywhere from five to seventh-tenths of a second per lap off of Rumsey’s controlling margin.

And with five laps to go Dietz was still biting into the lead.

Dietz ran his surge right down to the wire in a quest for his first win of the season at the track and with two laps to go he was less than a second behind Rumsey.

And although a last lap pass for the win seemed inevitable, Dietz hopped the cushion in the first turn on the final circuit and would run out of time with Rumsey getting the win by .324 seconds.

Zearfoss was third followed by Freddie Rahmer and Troy Wagaman Jr.

Sixth through 10th went to Camerson Smith, Danny Dietrich, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris and Lance Dewease.

Heats went to Trout, Rumsey and Jude Siegel with Brent Shearer taking the consolation race.

Justin Foster led the first 14 laps of the 20-lap 358 sprint main before eighth starter Cody Fletcher raced into the lead.

Fletcher raced hard to get the win, battling with Foster for several laps before making good on a lap 13 restart to set up Foster for a pass deep in the third turn on the 15th tour.

It was Fletcher’s sixth overall win of the season, coming by 2.143 seconds over Adam Carberry.

Foster faded to third.

Austin Reed was fourth followed by Matt Findley.

Sixth through 10th went to Derek Locke, Cole Young, Chase Gutshall, Hunter Fulton and Steve Owings.

Heats went to Foster, Chance Hendershot and Carberry.

Feature Finishes

5/15/26

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Logan Rumsey, 2. Chase Dietz, 3. Brock Zearfoss, 4. Freddie Rahmer, 5. Troy Wagaman Jr., 6. Camerson Smith, 7. Danny Dietrich, 8. Chad Trout, 9. Dylan Norris, 10. Lance Dewease, 11. Justin Whittall, 12. Preston Lattomus, 13. Brent Shearer, 14. Jude Siegel, 15. Buddy Schweibinz, 16. Samuel Miller, 17. Cole Knopp, 18. James Roselli, 19. Matt Campbell, 20. Tim Glatfelter, 21. Doug Hammaker, 22. Ryan Smith, 23. JJ Loss, 24. TJ Stutts

DNQ: Joey Amantea, Chris Frank, Dallas Schott, Billy Dietrich

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Cody Fletcher, 2. Adam Carberry, 3. Justin Foster, 4. Austin Reed, 5. Matt Findley, 6. Derek Locke, 7. Cole Young, 8. Chase Gutshall, 9. Hunter Fulton, 10. Steve Owings, 11. Brayden Mickley, 12. Brett Wanner, 13. Steve Wilbur, 14. Jake Eldreth, 15. Colton Moyer, 16. PJ Reutimann, 17. Chance Hendershot, 18. Mia Koponen, 19. Denny Gross, 20. Jacob Galloway, 21. Brock Hammaker, 22. Brandon Reiblich

DNS:

Will McNeal