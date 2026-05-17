Schuchart Bests Bacon for Emotional Eldora Triumph

By Alex Nieten

ROSSBURG, OH (May 16, 2026) – It’s been a trying time for Logan Schuchart.

Last fall dealt a huge personal loss when his grandfather and Shark Racing leader, Bobby Allen, suddenly passed away. But he was so much more than a relative and team owner. He was Schuchart’s mentor. He helped him in so many areas of life beyond his efforts in lifting his grandson to the top level of Sprint Car racing.

Losing Allen came amid a tough time on the racetrack for Schuchart. He hadn’t won in over four months at the time, and that carried over into May of this season. But on Saturday night at Eldora Speedway, Schuchart finally scored an emotional triumph in the Shark Racing No. 1S in honor of his grandfather.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars contested the #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG finale, and Schuchart put on a show with Brady Bacon. The two swapped the top spot several times in a duel that didn’t disappoint. Schuchart finally managed to wrestle the lead away and fend off a late run from Rico Abreu to grab the checkered flag.

“Man, that guy (Bobby Allen) won the first World of Outlaws race here back in 1978,” a choked up Schuchart said. “This one feels a lot different, but I’m super happy for my team, everybody that’s working so hard at this… We’ve been working at it hard. Like I said earlier today, I knew the statistics weren’t there, and you always get the chatter, ‘What’s going on? Get back to the basics.’ But the truth is what we used to do doesn’t work anymore. We’re working at it, and that’s definitely the best I’ve felt on a slick Eldora in many years. I’m really happy with this thing.”

Schuchart’s win snapped a 64-race winless drought and moved up his career tally with the World of Outlaws up to 45. The Hanover, PA native has now won seven times at the “Big E” including five in action with The Greatest Show on Dirt. That puts Eldora atop the list of tracks where he’s been to Victory Lane most often. He also extended his active streak to 11 consecutive seasons with at least one win.

Rico Abreu finished second to cap a strong weekend for he and the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing team after winning Friday’s #LetsRaceTwo presented by LGMG opener.

Brady Bacon came home third after leading 15 laps in the TKH Motorsports No. 21H. The Broken Arrow, OK native nearly swept the night, topping the USAC National Sprint Car portion of the event before the World of Outlaws podium.

Emerson Axsom and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Garet Williamson laid down the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Rico Abreu claimed Simpson Quick Time honors.

Heat Races belonged to Rico Abreu (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Logan Schuchart (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Sheldon Haudenschild (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Sheldon Haudenschild.

Haudenschild also topped the Toyota Dash.

Spencer Bayston won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Bayston then marched from 19th to ninth to earn KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Garet Williamson was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

A fourth-place result made Emerson Axsom the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Brady Bacon set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Chris Windom.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take on three races in six days. First up is Illinois’ Jacksonville Speedway for the Hy-Vee Perks 40 on Tuesday, May 19. Then the Stars and Stripes Salute takes the teams to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 23 and Huset’s Speedway on Sunday, May 24 with $20,000 going to the winner both nights. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 6. 2-David Gravel[11]; 7. 23-Garet Williamson[5]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[10]; 9. 17-Spencer Bayston[19]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[15]; 11. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog[22]; 13. 41-Carson Macedo[14]; 14. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[20]; 15. 71-Parker Price Miller[23]; 16. 94-Brad Sweet[9]; 17. 26-Justin Peck[17]; 18. 21-Brian Brown[13]; 19. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 20. 2C-Cole Macedo[18]; 21. 5B-Karter Sarff[12]; 22. 87X-Logan Seavey[16]; 23. 51-Ashton Torgerson[24]; 24. 16C-Skylar Gee[21]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[1]; 2. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 3. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]; 6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[9]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 8. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[7]; 9. (DNF) 5-Brenham Crouch[11]; 10. (DNS) 42-Sye Lynch; 11. (DNS) 22-Brandon Spithaler

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 5. 21-Brian Brown[7]; 6. 87X-Logan Seavey[3]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[5]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]; 9. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 10. (DNS) 22-Brandon Spithaler

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 4. 2-David Gravel[3]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 6. 26-Justin Peck[7]; 7. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[9]; 9. 42-Sye Lynch[6]; 10. (DNF) 5-Brenham Crouch[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 3. 94-Brad Sweet[4]; 4. 5B-Karter Sarff[3]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[9]; 7. 71-Parker Price Miller[8]; 8. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]; 9. 51-Ashton Torgerson[7]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.995[3]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.093[7]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.100[8]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.115[4]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.132[12]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.190[28]; 7. 87X-Logan Seavey, 13.202[5]; 8. 2-David Gravel, 13.219[11]; 9. 5B-Karter Sarff, 13.232[10]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.246[25]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.256[17]; 12. 94-Brad Sweet, 13.285[24]; 13. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.289[1]; 14. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.355[13]; 15. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.356[2]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.376[22]; 17. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.384[21]; 18. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.418[20]; 19. 21-Brian Brown, 13.421[14]; 20. 26-Justin Peck, 13.435[29]; 21. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 13.438[16]; 22. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.444[26]; 23. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.456[9]; 24. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.471[23]; 25. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.484[6]; 26. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.531[27]; 27. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.561[19]; 28. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.645[18]; 29. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.706[15]