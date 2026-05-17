TILLMAN CRUISES TO SPEED TOUR WIN

May 16, 2026 – Twin Falls, Idaho – Casey Tillman picked up the Speed Tour sprint car main event at Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, Idaho Saturday night.

Tillman, who was the nights fast qualifier (11.853), would have to start the main event from the outside of the fourth row due to the inversion.

When the green flag flew on the 35-lap feature, Mike Straub lead the opening lap from his pole starting position. Straub would quickly surrender the lead to Matyi Crice, who was making only his second sprint car start.

Crice began to build a size able lead as Tillman began moving up through the field. Tillman would pick off positions methodically one-by-one until he moved into second place. By lap 14 Tillman had caught race leader Crice and made the pass for the lead just before crossing the stripe on lap 15.

Tillman would march on to the victory by 1.838 seconds over Colton Nelson. It was Tillman’s first Speed Tour start of the year as he missed the season opener at Meridian Speedway last month.

“It was definitely a really a good night” stated Tillman in victory lane. “Sometimes you hit on the setup really well and that’s what we did tonight.

“My guys really busted their butts this week. We had a really good hot rod. I could put it anywhere I wanted. Top, bottom, anywhere. It had good drive off. Hopefully we can continue on with a good season.”

Tillman also won the 25-lap Snake River Legends Car feature.

The Finish:

1. 92-Casey Tillman; 2. 28-Colton Nelson; 3. 61-William Ginn; 4. 11x-Matyi Crice; 5. 18-AJ Luttmer; 6. 02-Matt Elliott; 7. 36-Jarett Burdett; 8. 69-Trevor Anderson; 9. 3-Preston Henderson; 10. 26-Dave Pattie; 11. 11-Mike Straub; 12. 1-Natalie Waters; DNS 36d-Devin Burdett;