Lincoln Speedway Goes to England In MARA Action

By Bill Blumer JR.

Daltyn England became the third different Fusion Engineering Feature winner in Midget Auto Racing Association action at this early point in the 2026 season. Friday marked MARA’s second visit to Lincoln Speedway this year. Zach Boden opened the year with a win at Lincoln and Brandon Waelti took the co-sanctioned event with the AFS Badger Midget Series event at Davenport Speedway last weekend.

Mark Chisholm of New Berlin, IL, started the night by taking Rod End Supply qualifying with a lap of 13.904. The closest to that time was the current point leader Boden clocking in with a 14.375 on the quarter-mile track. Chisholm would later earn the rights to the Horizon Develop Build Manage Invert Draw.

In Auto Meter Heat action England got a nice jump from the pole. By the time they exited turn-two it was Michael Magic who started third, to his outside and Tyler Roth with a nose in there too. In turn-four on the opening lap England swung way high and Magic was on the bottom.

As they exited turn-two Roth and England made contact sending Roth into a series of flips landing upside down against the wall. Roth needed some help exiting his mount because of his awkward position, but was up and walking once he cleared the car.

On the restart Magic, who calls Georgia home, stayed low with England high. England hung with Magic for a couple of laps but Magic went on to the win.

Jacob Sollenberger and England lead the field down for the Fusion Engineering Feature as they did in the heat. This time it was Sollenberger on the inside with England to his right. Sollenberger got the jump and led the line out of turn-two.

Going into turn-three England went high and Magic went low as the pair split Sollenberger. Magic then nipped England to lead lap-one. The top looked smooth but the bottom was fast. England would gain in the corners while Magic pulled away on the straights.

Five laps in, Magic had a half-straightaway lead on England with Chisholm about that far behind England in third. When he hit things right Magic enjoyed the same distance from second place. But his groove seemed to get trickier with every lap. On lap-twelve England caught Magic and they went side by side for a lap before England got the advantage. Magic tried several lines as he chased England, to no avail. England won by about five lengths.

In his Victory Lane interview England thanked his parents, his MWR Ecotec and his sponsors. He also apologized for the incident with Roth indicating he caught a rut and Roth had nowhere to go.

SPECIAL THANKS

Along with the noted supporters, MARA would like to thank CASM Safety Products, High Performance Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers and Hoosier Tire for their support of the series.

NEXT UP

MARA will be in action next Friday, May 22, at Jacksonville Speedway.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Fusion Engineering A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19E-Daltyn England[2]; 2. 56-Michael Magic[3]; 3. 51-Zach Boden[4]; 4. 56X-Mark Chisholm[5]; 5. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[1]; 6. 12C-Dominic Bruns[6]; 7. (DNS) 18-Tyler Roth; 8. (DNS) 51R-Greg Ross

Auto Meter Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Michael Magic[5]; 2. 19E-Daltyn England[3]; 3. 56X-Mark Chisholm[8]; 4. 51-Zach Boden[7]; 5. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[2]; 6. 12C-Dominic Bruns[4]; 7. 18-Tyler Roth[6]; 8. 51R-Greg Ross[1]

Rod End Supply Fast Time Qualifying (25 Laps): 1. 56X-Mark Chisholm, 13.904[5]; 2. 51-Zach Boden, 14.375[1]; 3. 18-Tyler Roth, 14.397[8]; 4. 56-Michael Magic, 14.402[3]; 5. 12C-Dominic Bruns, 14.698[7]; 6. 19E-Daltyn England, 14.779[6]; 7. 5-Jacob Sollenberger, 14.959[2]; 8. 51R-Greg Ross, 15.245[4]