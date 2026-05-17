Rain Stops Dennison Racing Tees/Jersey Freeze Night After Qualifying!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 16, 2026) – A steady rain during the first Pro Sprints heat brought things to a close on Dennison Racing Tees/Jersey Freeze Night Saturday at Knoxville Raceway after qualifying.

Ryan Timms set quick time with the Leighton State Bank 410’s, Sam Hafertepe Jr. set the standard with the Randall Roofing 360’s and J Kinder was quickest with the Raceway Tire & Exhaust Pro Sprints.

Join us Saturday, May 23 as Premier Chevy Dealers present the return of the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws! The Randall Roofing 360’s will also be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Dennison Racing Tees/Jersey Freeze Night Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.358 (10) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.380 (17); 3. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.386 (21); 4. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.442 (22); 5. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.445 (12); 6. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.446 (20); 7. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Sunnyvale, TX, 15.516 (19); 8. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.528 (1); 9. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.536 (9); 10. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.572 (11); 11. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.585 (16); 12. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.600 (6); 13. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.635 (8); 14. 2KS, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 15.717 (18); 15. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.884 (7); 16. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.910 (14); 17. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 16.013 (3); 18. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.091 (4); 19. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 16.237 (2); 20. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.249 (23); 21. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.297 (5); 22. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, NT (15); 23. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, NT (13)

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 15H, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Sunnyvale, TX, 15.892 (4); 2. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.958 (10); 3. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 15.996 (15); 4. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.078 (3); 5. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.083 (11); 6. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.123 (12); 7. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.126 (2); 8. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.223 (13); 9. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.223 (8); 10. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.309 (5); 11. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.392 (17); 12. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.414 (6); 13. 2B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 16.461 (1); 14. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.474 (14); 15. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.588 (16); 16. 7T, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 16.850 (7); 17. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 16.963 (9)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 2M, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 16.017 (8); 2. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.168 (14); 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.175 (3); 4. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.215 (11); 5. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.327 (1); 6. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 16.474 (6); 7. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.575 (16); 8. 04, Mason Heimbaugh, Pleasant Hill, IA, 16.586 (4); 9. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can., 16.620 (10); 10. 20AU, Brayden Cooley, Warnambool, VIC, Aust., 16.703 (9); 11. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.726 (12); 12. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.727 (13); 13. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.776 (5); 14. 63T, Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 16.832 (7); 15. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 17.172 (15); 16. 32, Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 17.490 (2)

Raceway Tire & Exhaust Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 17.691 (14); 2. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 17.721 (6); 3. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 17.742 (13); 4. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 17.855 (10); 5. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 18.047 (2); 6. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 18.106 (9); 7. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 18.108 (1); 8. 23B, Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 18.114 (11); 9. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 18.130 (4); 10. 17, Matt Allen, Norwalk, IA, 18.154 (7); 11. 14, Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 18.176 (12); 12. 30C, Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 18.232 (5); 13. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 18.431 (8); 14. 3, Derrike Clark, Newton, IA, 18.655 (3)