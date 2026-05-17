Fahl Wins Wilmot WingLESS Feature

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, May 16, 2026)–Brown Deer’s John Fahl captured his first Wilmot Raceway feature taking top honors in the 20-lap AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Feature Saturday, May 16, 2026.

“I am whooped,” admitted Fahl, who is competing in his 37th season of racing. “This has been a hard off season losing some drivers and people connected with racing, including my engine builder Greg Sevcik whose mother passed. This one is for him and all of the people who have lost someone this past off-season. I have to thank Austin Summelmann, my crew man, who told me after the heat race to just get in the car and drive it. It wasn’t easy, but it’s great to get a win this early in the year.”

Fahl jumped in front, maintaining the lead as he began to close in on lapped traffic. Bristol’s Chris Klemko came on in the closing laps getting to the outside of Fahl briefly as they came up on some backmarkers.

Fahl maintained the point to the checkered. Klemko came across second by less than a car length. Watertown’s Greg Alt was third. Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL was fourth. Watertown’s Jordan Miklas was fifth.

Dennis Spitz of Lewisburg, KY earned the Behling Hard Charger honor improving three spots to finish ninth.

Tim Cox of Park City, IL won the Fox Lake Harbor presents All Star Performance 1st Heat.

Miklas captured the Hepfner Racing Products 2nd Heat.

Egan posted the Body Craft of Antioch, IL fast qualifying honor with a :14.918 seconds clocking.

The WingLESS sprints join the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Winged Sprints and the IRA Lightning Sprints for the IRA Founders Night at the original home track of Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, May 23 of Memorial Day weekend. Wilmot’s street stocks are on the program as well.